Do you know the difference between Thunderbolt 3, USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 and USB-C 3.1 Gen 1?

Although the ports look the same, the technologies have a number of important differences between Thunderbolt 3, USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 and USB-C 3.1 Gen 1.

The problem is that the port and cable connectors look the same for all three technologies, and the only difference is the labeling (or, on some devices, the lack thereof).

The main difference between the three technologies is bandwidth.

Thunderbolt 3: 40 Gb / s

USB-C 3.1 Gen 2: 10 Gb / s

USB-C 3.1 Gen 1: 5 Gb / s

This difference in bandwidth means that Thunderbolt 3 has the capacity to connect more displays to it than USB-C 3.1:

Thunderbolt 3: 2 x 4K screens or one 5K screen

USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 and Gen 2: 1 x 4K screen

The larger bandwidth also means that Thunderbolt can support 3 external GPUs (eGPUs), which is not an option for USB-C 3.1.

With Thunderbolt 3, up to six devices can also be connected in series, while USB-C 3.1 does not support daisy chaining.

Well-labeled ports on the Thunderbolt 3 dock from OWC

When it comes to compatibility, Thunderbolt 3 is backwards compatible with earlier Thunderbolt 2 and Thunderbolt devices, USB-C 3.1 devices and USB 3.x and 2.x devices, as long as you have the right adapter. USB-C 3.1 works with USB 3.x and 2.x devices, but does not support Thunderbolt devices.

When it comes to cables, Thunderbolt 3 cables can be identified by the logo (hopefully) on the connector.

Thunderbolt 3 logo on cable connector

