Pierce the veil and Kellin quinn recently won platinum certification for its legendary collaboration, “King For A Day”. As the Collide With The Sky trail is fast approaching 8 years this summer, we’re ready to bet that you always know every word.

Do you remember this classic collaboration well? Take the quiz below and find out!

Read more: My teaser removed from Chemical Romance is causing more speculation

More on Pierce The Veil and Kellin Quinn

As mentioned, Pierce The Veil and Kellin Quinn are starting their new year on a high note. At the end of 2019, PTV revealed that their “King For A Day” collaboration had turned platinum!

The title is presented on Pierce The Veil’s Collide With The Sky, released in 2012. In November 2014, “King For A Day” became gold and ranked in the top 40 of rock. At the time, his accompanying video clip garnered over 37 million YouTube views.

The song currently has over 98 million streams on Spotify and the video has over 114 million views. Now PTV has revealed on Twitter that the track has turned platinum!

“NEVER IN A MILLION YEARS, we never dreamed it could happen, but” King For A Day “just became a fucking platinum !!”, the group tweeted. “Thnx to the remarkably talented

@Kellinquinn and everyone involved in the creation of this song. PTV FANS, IT’S YOU AND ONLY YOU! Happy New Year! ❤️🤘🎉 ”

We would never have dreamed in a million years that this could happen, but “King For A Day” has become fucking platinum !! Thanks to the remarkably talented @Kellinquinn and everyone involved in the creation of this song. PTV FANS, IT’S YOU AND ONLY YOU! Happy New Year! ❤️🤘🎉 pic.twitter.com/Pzal8Mtbo1

– Pierce The Veil (@piercetheveil) January 1, 2020

Kellin Quinn congratulated the group for the singer Vic Fuentes he is one of the best songwriters that Quinn knows.

“#Kingforaday is platinum !!”, Quinn tweeted. “Congratulations @piercetheveil @piercethevic thank you for allowing me to be part of this trail! We were both in the right place at the right time my friend .. you are one of the best songwriters I have ever known! Thank you!”

#kingforaday is platinum !! Congratulations @piercetheveil @piercethevic thank you for allowing me to be part of this track! We were both in the right place at the right time my friend .. you are one of the best songwriters I have ever known! Thank you!

– K𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧 Q𝐮𝐢𝐧𝐧 (@Kellinquinn) January 1, 2020

To what extent do you remember “King For A Day?”, Let us know in the comments below.