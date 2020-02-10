Do you know how to track your tax refund, this is how.

If you filed your taxes for 2019 earlier, chances are that your repayment will be displayed in the coming days, if not already. Did you know that you can follow your refund, just like following a Domino’s Pizza?

The best way to check the status of your refund is by Where is my refund? tool at IRS.gov. This tool gives you access to your tax return and refund status at any time. All you need are three pieces of information:

Citizen service number.

Submit status.

The exact amount in dollars that you have repaid.

You can start checking the status of your return within 24 hours after the IRS has received your e-archived return, or four weeks after you sent a paper return. Where’s my refund? contains a tracker that shows the progress in three phases: the IRS receives the tax return, then approves the refund and sends the refund.

Where’s my refund? Updated once a day, so you don’t have to check again and again.

You can also track your return and refund status on a mobile device using the free IRS2Go app. Those who submit an amended declaration must look at Where is my amended declaration? tool.

In general, the IRS issues most repayments in less than 21 days, but some may take longer. IRS telephones and walk-in representatives can only investigate the status of refunds if it has been 21 days or more since a taxpayer has filed electronically, or more than six weeks since they sent a paper return. Taxpayers can also contact the tax authorities such as Where’s My Refund? orders them for this.

.