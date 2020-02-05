Do you know all the lyrics of “Simmer” by Hayley Williams?

(Photo via YouTube)

Paramore singer Hayley Williams recently made her highly anticipated solo debut with two new songs from her upcoming album, Petals for armor.

After several teasers and an uncertain future for the band, Williams dropped “Simmer” as part of her solo project and assured fans that Paramore was not going anywhere. Last week the singer released another single, “Leave It Alone”, and the accompanying visual, which she revealed was “a song about sadness.”

Williams took a more experimental path with “Simmer”, and we absolutely love it. With the lapse of two weeks since the release, you test your knowledge of the lyrics on the song with our quiz below.

Hayley Williams put Paramore on the back burner while exploring a solo career. But some fans still wonder how her material would sound if it was released with Paramore. Now, thanks to alt act Halocene, we have our answer.

Halocene was founded in 2008 and debuted Can you hear us now? followed in 2011 by a handful of other releases up to and including the most recent refraction in 2018. Although they have a lot of original content, they also received a following with covers from everyone Billie Eilish (“Bad Guy”) My chemical romance (“Helena”) on their YouTube channel.

After Paramore had covered a handful of times in the past (“Hard Times”, “Misery Business”, “crushcrushcrush”), the band gave it a unique twist with this latest mashup. Halocene took the text of Williams ‘Simmer’ and set it up Dusk cut soundtrack “Decode.”

The mashup makes perfect sense because fans drew comparisons between the two music videos at the release last month.

“What IF the new single from Hayley Williams,” SIMMER “, sounded like PARAMORE in their prime?”, The band writes in the description. “We decided to find out.” View the cover below.

