Do you have what it takes to drive the Wienermobil?

Have you always dreamed of working with hot dogs? Would you like to get behind the wheel of a 27-foot hot dog? Well, look no further. All of your hot dog dreams could come true. The world famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile need drivers or hot dogs to travel the country. There are 12 vehicles touring the country, and the company is currently looking for full-time hot dogs to sign up for a one-year position. Last year one of the Vienna mobiles came to Amarillo and I was able to spend the afternoon driving through the city. It is definitely a cool experience and something that you will not soon forget.

Oscar Meyer is looking for applicants with BA or BS in the areas of marketing, advertising, communication, journalism or public relations. If you are hired, travel with a partner hotdogger in one of the Vienna mobiles across the country. Your job is to act as a brand ambassador for Oscar Mayer, appearances and charities. You’ll also contribute to the company’s social media accounts as you go from city to city.

The benefits of the job, or what they are called “spices”, include a competitive salary with costs, benefits, and branded clothing, as well as the experience of working in a self-governing position in public relations. After all, you will be a mini celebrity during your time as a hot dog!

Do you have what it takes to cut mustard? CLICK HERE to apply.