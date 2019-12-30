Loading...

Do you have to wait for the 2020 iPad Pro, or is it OK to buy now? That is a question that many people are currently asking, after reports that we will probably see new iPads in the first half of the year.

It is of course a truism in technology that when you buy something better will come along soon after. You cannot worry about that, otherwise you will never buy anything. The question then is how big is an upgrade of the 2020 iPad Pro models likely?

Let's start with changes that we probably won't see.

Things that the 2020 Pro Pro will probably not offer

There has long been talk of even larger iPads, with a 14.9-inch model being proposed. In a reader survey, about 45% of you wanted to see something bigger than the 12.9-inch iPad.

Personally, I would love it. It would never leave my house, but there are plenty of times when I would really appreciate a larger screen for home use.

Although I am sure that a 15-inch iPad prototype is swimming in the Apple design lab, there is no indication at all that we will see a larger one next year. The most recent report suggests that the external dimensions of the early 2020 models will be identical to the existing ones.

Although it is not impossible for Apple to make the edges slightly smaller, it seems unlikely. Chances are that it is the same screen size in the same housing.

It also seems unlikely that Apple will make the switch from LCD to OLED. The type of advanced OLED panels used in the latest iPhones would present both cost and revenue challenges, and there are currently no supply chain suggestions for a switch.

It is also a safe bet that we will not see 5G support in this year's iPads: Apple always first introduces new technology to the iPhone, with the iPad behind it. Expect 5G iPads next year.

Things that the 2020 iPad Pro may offer

Renders based on a claimed design site suggest that this year's iPad Pro models might get the same triple camera module as the iPhone 11 Pro.

Although some have wondered what the point would be, since taking photos with an iPad is generally considered a joke, the leak is via Steve H. McFly, also known as Onleaks, who is the iPhone 11 Pro design correctly displayed in January last year. It is also consistent with a number of previous reports.

Personally, I think the iPad is a handy indoor camera, especially for product photos. The large display makes it easy to check the focus and also gives a better picture of the frame than a smaller iPhone screen, so the idea doesn't seem as far-fetched as it is for some.

What may be more interesting to many is a camera system with flight time (ToF) for better augmented reality performance, but just like 5G, it is very unlikely that it will come to the iPad before the iPhone.

Better performance is obvious, but in all honesty, there are few usage patterns that will significantly benefit from it. Perhaps more attractive is when Apple finally comes across storage options. Currently, the basic model is 64 GB, a pretty embarrassing starting point for a pro model in 2020. So we could see that this was increased to 128 GB.

Whether that would flow through the higher storage layers is a much more difficult question. The four current storage layers are 64 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB. If the entry point is doubled to 128 GB, do the other levels remain the same, or do we see options of 512 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB?

It is not impossible. Flash storage is getting cheaper, and we've seen that in the 16-inch MacBook Pro models, which now offer cheaper SSD options everywhere – and a huge maximum of 8 TB. However, I would not spend any money on it. The current maximum of 1 TB is still a huge amount of storage for a tablet and I suspect that only a small percentage of buyers choose it. So my money would remain unchanged on the remaining storage layers.

So … buy now or wait?

If you use your iPad Pro as a camera, the reports seem sufficiently plausible to suggest that I have to wait in the hope that the triple camera installation reports are correct. That would change the photographic capabilities of the device.

If you are planning to buy the basic model when it comes to storage, I would also like to wait. That bump from 64 GB to 128 GB is far from certain, but I would say that there is at least a fair chance, and it makes the machine considerably more useful when it comes to things like downloading movies and TV shows for viewing in aircraft and in areas with poor connectivity.

If you really achieve maximum performance on your iPad with things like video editing and games, that would also be another good reason to wait.

Finally, every new model means a discount on the old one. Although Apple simply replaces the existing line-up, the older models are still available at other stores, so you'll probably save some money by waiting.

Otherwise, however, I do not expect too much. Yes, the new iPad will be better in some respects, and there's always the chance that Apple has a surprise in store, but you have to weigh that if you buy now, you'll enjoy three to three of your new iPad six months longer than when you wait for the upgrade. I would say that if none of the above arguments apply to you, you might as well enjoy your device instead of waiting for rather marginal improvements for an unknown period.

What are your plans? Take our survey and share your reasons in the responses.

