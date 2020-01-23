Do you have brain fog? Here's how to transform your mind

Forget names? You do not remember where you put your keys? It’s time to restart your brain, says Alix O’Neil, who reveals the best ways to make your gray matter work

There are certain inevitable things to age that I have come to accept as I settle in my mid-thirties. Pubs are intolerable unless you can take a seat; the bed after midnight favors only twenty skin types only; and no more than two glasses of wine lead to a hangover of apocalyptic proportions.

But the only aspect with which I find it hard to integrate is the rapid shrinking of my brain. There is no evidence to suggest that I am losing my cognitive abilities, obviously it’s just a feeling of being less alert and mentally agile than I was. Since I had a baby more than a year ago, I often lose track of my thoughts in the middle of the sentence and my inbox is cluttered with reminders such as “turn off the hall light” and “go remember the phone. ” It’s not just a mom thing. Many of my 30-something childless friends are also concerned about memory loss and general brain fog.

Brain health is a hot topic. In recent years, biohacking – essentially any action that helps your body or mind to function better – has gone from an esoteric practice favored by Silicon Valley leaders to a traditional wellness movement. Ranging from putting butter in your coffee to extreme fasting and inserting microchip implants under the skin, this is a controversial trend. However, more and more, our gray matter counts. This year sees the publication of a multitude of new books on the subject, including How (Not) To Train The Brain, 100 Days To A Younger Brain, Your Brain On Food and Brain Coach.

What is behind this latest obsession? Sheida Rabipour, co-author of How (Not) To Train The Brain, explains: “As the population ages, memory loss is becoming more and more concerned with raising awareness and treating mental health issues. Numerous technological advances have also made it possible to develop tools to monitor the progression of diseases and cognitive functions in healthy people. “

According to recent government statistics, in 2016, 18% of the British population was aged 65 and over. By 2046, this figure is expected to reach almost 25%. A healthy brain is essential if we are to make the most of our longevity and avoid cognitive illnesses such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, the leading cause of death for women in England and Wales. *

The good news is that our brains are adaptable, says Sabina Brennan, research psychologist at the Institute of Neuroscience at Trinity College Dublin and author of 100 Days for a Younger Brain. “Many people think that dementia is part of normal aging, which is not the case. Your brain can change at any age. “

Brennan says that 30% of all Alzheimer’s cases are due to seven risk factors: low level of physical activity; low level of education; mid-life obesity; Type 2 diabetes; smoking; mid-life high blood pressure; and depression. Although our brains begin to atrophy around the age of 30, Brennan says that it is possible to slow the aging process of the brain. “In a way, size matters to the brain: you can create brain stores, which are like hardware and cognitive stores, software. The more brain cells you have, the more you can absorb this loss. We once thought you couldn’t do anything about age-related atrophy, but recently we discovered that you can increase your brain size and create new neurons and connections that can help you keep pace. this decline. “

Practical steps to improve cognitive well-being:

Eat your five a day

A recent study from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro found that a hormone released when we trained was so powerful that it was able to “reverse dementia” and delay onset. The evidence also points to a Mediterranean diet: colorful fresh fruits and vegetables, oily fish, nuts, and protein. “To function properly, your brain and nervous system need a sufficient supply of amino acids, which are found in protein-rich foods. These are the raw materials needed to make neurotransmitters, the chemical messengers that carry signals throughout your brain, ”says Brennan.

“Dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin are key neurotransmitters that play a role in cognitive function, including attention, learning, and memory.” Brennan eats fish five or six times a week, but suggests aiming at least twice a week. Good choices include sea bass, canned tuna and salmon – farmed salmon is higher in omega-3 than wild salmon. Fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants to plump include citrus fruits, strawberries, sweet peppers, broccoli, carrots and spinach, while almonds, peanuts and hazelnuts provide the brain with a lot of vitamin E, which can help protect neurons from damage.

Know your fat

Make room for foods containing trans fats. The brain needs natural fats to function properly, but trans fats can damage cells and affect memory and brain function. “While cholesterol is essential for brain health, your body can make all the cholesterol it needs to perform its essential functions,” says Brennan. “You don’t need to eat foods that contain it.” So, it’s goodbye to cakes and hello kale.

Socialize and sleep

“What’s good for your heart is good for your brain,” says Brennan. Social interaction face to face is also crucial. But by far the best thing for your brain is sleep. “If you don’t sleep well every night, it will affect your attention, your memory function, your ability to learn, to make decisions, and to take risks,” she says.

Reduce caffeine



The benefits of coffee have been widely debated, but Brennan says, “There is a chemical in the brain called adenosine that tells us when we need sleep. When you drink coffee, you think it gives you energy, but it just blocks the adenosine signal. Alcohol is another brain drain. A 2017 study from Oxford University and University College London found that even moderate amounts can damage areas of the brain related to memory and cognitive function.

Give your brain a workout

There are many applications to keep our gray cells flexible with daily workouts. “If you find solving puzzles difficult and engaging, there is nothing wrong with doing them,” says Rabipour. “But also, physical activity, learning a language or a musical instrument are protective factors.” Rabipour and Brennan insist that the brain must be challenged to benefit from its plasticity. Even small daily tasks that force the brain out of autopilot will make a difference. It’s about trying something new, like listening to music of an unknown genre, reading a section of a newspaper that you would normally bypass, or taking a new route to work. “