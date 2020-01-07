Do you get paid to be single?

Loading...

The chance to find love on national television should be every reason to continue The Bachelor or The bachelorette, Turn right? Not really. After all, you have to keep your fingers crossed so that you can leave with your work for up to six weeks. Some participants have even lost their jobs in the past! All in the name of love.

You’ve probably thought at least once: “Are these people getting paid for this?” The answer is not super easy, so let’s see what we know.

Apparently, unless you are the star of the show (the Bachelor or Bachelorette), you won’t see a dime. although Bachelor education blogger Reality Steve, aka Stephen Carbone, said that Bachelor of Paradise participants can earn anywhere between $ 7,000 and $ 15,000, not everyone will earn the same amount. The real money comes after the show (even more so if you become a fan favorite). Between performances and Instagram notes you can imagine that the participants do not leave empty portfolios.

Former bachelor Ben Higgins told BuzzFeed that “as the Bachelor they really just match what you would make in the real world during the months that it is recorded.” Rumor has it that Emily Maynard (who dumped Arie Luyendyk Jr. at the end of her season) has been paid the most with $ 250,000.

For a show that has been around for more than 15 years, you would think the participants would make something out of it. Celebrities on Dancing with the stars get $ 125,000 just for signing up, even if they only reach week 1, and then they receive extra checks as the season progresses. And further Big Brotherevery roommate receives a stipend every week – at the end a participant wins $ 500,000.

We don’t know for sure if ABC is just cheap Bachelor education and Bachelorette participants, but there is no shortage of young, attractive singles who want to go on TV. . .