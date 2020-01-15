What exactly are the Pittsburgh Penguins building – or where to? It is a question that they have thought about. They like their answer, although not all of them like to talk about it.

With captain and team heartbeat Sidney Crosby back after a sports hernia operation, with the team fourth in the NHL after 46 games, after 13-3-1 in the past 17 games, it may be time to admit that the club has something happening.

Certainly, that seems to be a popular public sentiment.

The penguins have sustained significant injuries throughout the season. Crosby, in his return Tuesday, had a goal and three assists in a 7-3 win over Minnesota. That seemed to emphasize public sentiment that this club has the merits of a strong Stanley Cup contender.

Defenseman Jack Johnson was at the front. His evaluation went along the lines of, oh well.

“We have felt that from the start,” Johnson said Wednesday after training at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex and before the team flew to Boston for a game against the Bruins on Thursday.

“There may be a landslide of it now (Crosby) is back, but we felt that months ago – knowing that this team is capable of doing something special.”

Winger Patric Hornqvist was a bit more careful but believes just as well.

“We feel it here,” he said. “We always play the right way. It doesn’t matter who is in or out of our line-up. We play hard for each other and I think that is a good start.

“We still have a long way to go, but I love the way we play and the way we keep getting better. As we know, it’s a long way for us … but we love what we have now. “

Apparently for a few penguins the first rule of the Cup club is that you are not talking about the Cup club.

“We’re not trying to do it,” winger Bryan Rust said. “I think we just have fun doing things every day.”

Rest could not help but explain what is special about the Penguins.

“You can see from the ice that we have become such a close team. I think everyone is close to everyone. We all come to the ice rink. We all have fun. We all have a smile on our face,” said Rust.

“That’s the start, and then we go out on the ice and everyone works for each other and does his job. It is not just for one or two nights. I think we do it fairly consistently. That is the characteristic of a good team – to bring that consistency. In the past years you see the teams that do this towards the end of the year, until the end and in the play-offs. If we can continue to do that, it’s easier to have the most success. “

Forward Jared McCann was better able to stay true to the idea that it’s safer not to think about the potential of the team, no matter how awesome it seems.

“No, we only take one game at a time. I know that sounds pretty cliché, but that’s the way we’re going to look at it,” McCann said.

“There have been times when teams let go, so we won’t be one of those teams. We are moving forward, trying to get better.”