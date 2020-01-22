The U.S. Weather Service has issued an unlikely warning as temperatures drop to unusual lows in Florida – be careful if the iguanas fall.

With temperatures below freezing inland (and only slightly warmer on the Florida coast), the service said iguanas could fall from trees if they slowed down in the cold.

“This is usually not forecast, but don’t be surprised if iguanas fall from the trees tonight, when the lows fall into the 30s and 40s,” the weather service tweeted Tuesday (local time).

“They may fall from trees, but they are not dead.”

Chris Michaels, a meteorologist at WSLS-TV in Norfolk, Virginia, told USA Today that the iguanas stiffened as temperatures dropped to a minimum. The phenomenon had previously been observed in South Florida, he said.

“At around 10 degrees Celsius, iguanas can become sluggish,” said Michaels.

“When the temperature drops to about (4 degrees) or less, their blood doesn’t move as quickly. As a result, they can stiffen and fall out of the trees that they use a lot.”

During a similar cold in January 2018, well-meaning residents who found stiff iguanas were advised to leave them alone because they may feel threatened and bite when they warm up.

“Don’t assume you’re dead,” said Kristen Sommers, who oversees the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s non-native fish and wildlife program.

Green iguanas are considered an invasive species in Florida. They eat through gardens and dig caves that undermine the infrastructure.