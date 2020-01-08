Do they really sing on the extraordinary Zoey playlist?

Loading...

Musical TV shows have always needed unpublished casts and the new comedy Zoey’s extraordinary playlist is no exception. Do the actors actually sing on the screen? At the moment it seems that the main cast is already doing their own singing instead of relying on dubbing by professional singers. Of course it also helps to have some veteran song and dance actors in the cast.

The premise of the show explains the need for musical talents: our heroine Zoey (Jane Levy) suddenly develops the ability to hear the thoughts of the world through a song after an MRI has gone wrong. Several of the protagonists of the show have experience with singing, both in earlier television work and on stage. Skylar Astin has perhaps the most extensive resume, regarding the trio of film, TV and theater: he played college a capella star Jesse in the Pitch Perfect films, joined the cast of Crazy ex girlfriend in his fourth and final season to take over the role of former city grump Greg (previously played by Tony winner Santino Fontana), and was part of the original Broadway cast of Spring blossoms. Peter Gallagher, who plays Mitch, and Lauren Graham, who plays Joan, both also have some Broadway experience: both appeared in Boys and dolls, although they played apart for more than ten years in separate revivals. Gallagher’s music theater credits date back to the late 1970s and all the way to a 2015 Broadway performance in the revival of On the twentieth century.

Contemporary Broadway stars also leave their mark on the show alongside some of these old vets. Alex Newell (Mo) will be recognizable for cheerfulness fans as unique, and recently he received rave reviews for playing Asaka in the Broadway revival of 2018 Once on this island. Among the returning cast members, Stephanie Styles is a theater veterinarian who was last seen opposite Corbin Bleu in 2019 Kiss me, Kate revival. With a cast filled with so much musical talent, it’s no wonder the show doesn’t need double voices for its characters! Catch all your favorites that are now erupting on NBC: Zoey’s extraordinary playlist premiered on January 7.