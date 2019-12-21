Do robots dream of shredding tires?

Loading...

Gif: Stanford

Stanford University has built an incredible robot that only exists for the purpose of tearing absolutely. This is MARTY, an autonomous DMC12 with electrical exchange, and has been programmed to kill crushed tires on a 1 kilometer drift path. You know, for science.

This may be the absolute pinnacle of my personal interests, combining the Italdesign style of the 1980s, electric mobility and the ridiculous tribute. And I suspect that it can also attract many of you. Just look how violent this bad boy can be. Despite being a machine in itself, it seems to have zero mechanical sympathy.

This project is not just shred by shred. These students are learning and developing their own autonomous driving technology. The objective of this project was to test the limits of autonomy in a low grip environment.

"We are trying to develop automated vehicles that can handle emergency maneuvers or slippery surfaces such as ice or snow," said project leader and mechanical engineer Chris Gerdes. "We would like to develop automatic vehicles that can use all the friction between the tire and the road so that the car is out of danger." We want the car to avoid any accident that is avoidable within the laws of physics. "

Evasive maneuvers. That is something that future autonomous systems will need to know how to manage if we are going to entrust our lives and infrastructure to their processors. This attracts both the gods of science and the gods of honor.

Not only is this entertaining for us and edifying for these students, but it can also be developing the future of autonomous technology. This makes me much more optimistic about the applications of autonomy than anything else that beta testing of major technology companies on public streets has done. Will it ever be technologically and economically feasible? Time will tell, but these Stanford students might be the ones that push it to the limit.

And just because this composite aerial shot is absolutely torn, should it be included here. I hope you enjoy it as much as me.

How do you think he would do in a Formula Drift round?

