Do road goals count double in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and will extra time be played if the matches are equal?

MANCHESTER CITY will book their place in the Carabao Cup final for the third time in a row.

The side of Pep Guardiola won the competition in both last seasons and beat Man Utd 3-1 in their first leg at Old Trafford.

Manchester United is instructed to stop reigning champion City by reaching a fourth final in five years Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

The winner of that affair will face Aston Villa after being squeezed by Leicester City.

Do road goals count in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup and will extra time be played?

The away goal rule does NOT apply in the semi-final of the League Cup.

In addition, the tires now go directly to penalties if the scores remain the same after two legs.

Regulation 14.5 of the tournament reads: “If the total score is equal at the end of the second game, no extra time is played and the draw is determined by taking spades from the penalty point in accordance with procedures approved by IFAB. “

There were away games played every season until 2018/19, when the extra time in the Carabao Cup was scrapped.

When are the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup?

First legs

Tuesday, January 7: Manchester United vs Manchester City (20:00)

Wednesday January 8: Leicester City vs Aston Villa (8 p.m.)

Second legs

Tuesday January 28: Aston Villa vs Leicester City (7.45 p.m.)

Wednesday January 29: Manchester City vs Manchester United (7.45 p.m.)

