Do not sell my info – the link that appears on many websites

If you suddenly see the "Don't sell my info" links on websites, don't be surprised: it is all part of a hurry to comply with a new California privacy law that will take effect on January 1 …

We noted last week that the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) is about to become law, while other states want to use it as a blueprint for their own privacy laws. Today, Reuters is reporting on a step that companies are taking to meet.

US retailers, including Walmart Inc., will add "Do Not Sell My Info" links to their websites and signage in stores from January 1, so that California buyers can first understand what personal and other information retailers are collecting, sources said.

Others such as Home Depot will give shoppers access to such information online not only in California, but across the country. In its California stores, Home Depot adds signage, offers QR codes so shoppers can look up information with their mobile devices and train store staff to answer questions (…)

Spokeswoman Jessica Carlson said that a "Don't sell" button on her website is visible to all US shoppers and residents of California have access to information outlined under the new law. Target already allows its shoppers to refrain from sharing their information with third parties for marketing purposes, she said.

Amazon.com Inc has a different approach. We are not going to place a "Do Not Sell" button on our website because Amazon is not selling personal information from customers and that never happened, "a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

Some companies say they have difficulty interpreting ambiguities in the law, and some wonder if it will even be legal to continue offering reward programs.

A knowledgeable Walmart source told Reuters that the company "is going through a lot of ambiguities in the law, for example the language around loyalty programs and whether retail companies can offer them the future."

These seem unlikely to be prohibited because CCPA, like the European GDPR legislation, aims to offer customers a choice of how their data is used.

Technical giants and other large companies are lobbying for a federal privacy law to replace that of the state, because it would be much cheaper to comply with a single national law than with 50 different ones. However, little progress has been made on this.

I have long claimed that the sensible approach would be to simply reflect the AVG requirements, so that companies have a single (high) standard to meet worldwide.

