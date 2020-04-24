Do not inject yourself with bleach to cure coronavirus, holy crap

I can’t believe I have to say this, but here we go: don’t inject yourself with bleach. You could die.

On Thursday, the President of the United States, one of the most powerful political parties in the world, seriously suggested that the coronavirus could be killed by introducing a disinfectant or a “very powerful light” on a person’s body.

“I can see the disinfectant where it knocked (the coronavirus) for a minute, a minute,” Trump said during the White House’s daily coronavirus briefing. “And is there a way we can do something like that by injecting it inside, or almost cleaning it? Because you can see it’s getting into the lungs, and it’s making a huge number in the lungs. So it’s it would be interesting to check that out. “

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0eDaYt413g (/ embedded)

Here’s Dr.’s reaction. Birx when President Trump asked his science adviser to study using UV light in the human body and injecting a disinfectant to fight the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/MVno5X7JMA

– Daniel Lewis (@ Daniel_Lewis3) April 24, 2020

It should go without saying that this idea is dangerous, wrong-minded, but it seems these facts will no longer be self-evident by 2020. So let me rephrase the strongest terms: do not, under any circumstances, inject, drink, or otherwise introduce bleach or any other disinfectant into your body. Poor substances burn your insides, can permanently damage your organs, and can even kill you. It will be incredibly painful the whole time you are dying.

The whole effort is like trying to get rid of a spider in your jacket by setting fire to yourself.

Trump’s comments were quickly condemned by medical experts – as well as thousands of people online. Fortunately, many seem to find that chugging a Clorox jam is a horrible astronomical idea. Twitter users reacted immediately to highly uneducated and unqualified medical advice with widespread ridicule.

I DON’T TAKE A LARGE LABEL IN THE BLEACH BECAUSE THERE WERE A LITTLE JESUS ​​KENTUCKY FRIED CHRIST pic.twitter.com/IEpDhfdhA1

– Moose Friend (@sarahthemoose) April 24, 2020

Not in my wildest, darkest imagination I have ever imagined, in fact or fictional, a president who proposes the injection of disinfectants, household cleaning products, as a curative pandemic.

– roxane gay (@rgay) April 24, 2020

i can’t get overjecting bleach. this is the wildest thing I’ve heard from a public official. it’s two steps away from some jim jones shit.

– b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) April 24, 2020

I love to reinforce the ideas of @ realDonaldTrump but my dad is an ICU doctor who treats COVID-19 patients and he has an actual reason to believe that if a small disinfectant is managed within a patients in a closely monitored hospital setting will die.

– Bess Kalb (@bessbell) April 24, 2020

boomers: lol millennials are so dumb they try to eat water tods

also boomers: so help me god if you let me push this bleach into my eyeball now i’ll literally burn this place on the ground

– 𝚗𝚊𝚙𝚘𝚕𝚎𝚘𝚗 𝚟𝚎𝚐𝚎𝚖𝚒𝚝𝚎 (@NapVeg) April 24, 2020

“All we have to fear is fear itself.” – FDR

“Drink bleach.” – Laugh

– Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 24, 2020

See, it’s funny to say that Trump told people to drink bleach, but that’s not accurate. He simply said that scientists should inject people with bleaching

– pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) April 24, 2020

Imagine having sex at work when you feel so bad that you “inject everything with bleach.”

– Stay-Home-Panicked Pixie Dream Girl (@paintedbird) April 24, 2020

Although Trump’s suggestion on the injection of bleach has attracted considerable attention, his idea of ​​using ultraviolet light is also extremely dangerous. There has been some research on the effect of ultraviolet light on coronavirus when it is in the air or on surfaces, but its use to cure an infected person is a completely different one, not in all cases similar.

Depending on how strong the light is and how long you have been exposed to it, such treatment can burn you, cause cancer, or do nothing at all. No, however, COVID-19 will cure you.

You need to be on your toes. I missed things about the treatment of bleaching because I was busy asking people if I had heard the president correctly about heat treatment.

– Daniel Dale (@ ddale8) April 24, 2020

With Donald Trump’s advocacy of UV light as a potential treatment for the Corona virus, the Paradise Beach tanning salon in Brexit-on-Sea is planning to reopen as a “vital service”.

– Mrs Nigel Farage (@MrsNigel) April 24, 2020

What great news! Heat kills coronavirus! Ultraviolent light kills coronavirus! So my idea is to use MY new Space Force to circle coronavirus patients and send them out in the sun for 2 or 3 days! It will kill the virus! Thanks to @FoxNews for IMPORTANT supporting my idea!

– Donald J. Trump ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@realDonaldTrFan) April 23, 2020

Although the dangers of ingesting bleach may be obvious to many, Trump’s reckless speculation about potential coronavirus cures has previously had serious consequences. In March, an Arizona man died after drinking an aquarium cleaner chloroquine phosphate, prompted by Trump’s false claims that the hydroxychloroquine-related compound was a cure.

Please. For your own sake. Don’t take medical advice from Donald Trump.

.