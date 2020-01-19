Do not ignore the new Chrome password checking feature

A strong password is a password that is difficult to guess or force for a person or computer. It will be long to begin with double-digit characters. It must also contain a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters. Having a password with multiple types of characters makes it harder to crack.

Regarding duplicate passwords, these may be easier for you to remember, but it means that if a password for an account is compromised, hackers can also run through countless other accounts of yours.

Then there are the passwords that have been made public and that occur in data breaches. If this is done with one of your passwords, it is likely that someone is trying to force access earlier rather than later. It is perhaps the most serious problem that Google is looking for, more than double or weak passwords.

If password problems are detected, you may need to perform many repairs. Chrome displays a list of all the problems found, subdivided into categories, which can go up to hundreds if you have many accounts set up.

Google offers, where possible, links to pages and apps where you can change your login details. You can even use Chrome’s password suggestions if you want; you don’t have to remember these weird combinations of characters, because Google remembers them for you.

If you don’t see any password suggestions in Chrome when you create new accounts or try to change your passwords, make sure you are using the latest version. picking Help out and About Google Chrome from the menu. You must also have synchronization enabled so that the passwords are stored in your Google account; you can do this via the top option on the Chrome Settings main page.

When that is done, suggestions should automatically appear next to fields that ask you for a password: just click Use the suggested password to follow Chrome’s recommendation and then confirm that you want to save the password, when a prompt appears.

Safari on macOS also does this: it automatically offers to save usernames and passwords for you, and you can see the list collected by choosing Safari thereafter preferences and passwords.

If you see a yellow exclamation mark next to one on the list, it means that Safari thinks the password is too weak or that it is a duplicate password that you use for another account. (For now, Safari does not check your passwords for data breaches.) To change a password, click the link that Safari gives you when you place the mouse pointer over the exclamation point.

