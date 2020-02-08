Do not feed deer or other wildlife, warn DWR officials

SALT TOWN – Do not feed the animals.

This is the advice of officials from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources after corn kernels were discovered in the gut of a deer that recently died of a chronic wasteful disease in the Moab area.

Although feeding animals in the wild is not illegal, DRW officials say there are several reasons why it is highly discouraged, including public safety concerns, the spread of chronic wasteful diseases in deer, moose and moose, and possible Damage to wildlife by introducing foods that are not in their diet, especially during the winter months.

Deer are ruminants – mammals that obtain nutrients from vegetable foods by fermenting them in a specialized stomach before digestion. They have four-part stomachs and each stomach chamber contains microbes that gradually break down woody, leafy and grassy food into smaller particles. The microbes in deer digestion gradually change during the year and are specific to the food that is available.

In the winter, deer feed primarily on wormwood and other woody plants. Changing a deer’s diet can easily cause the deer to eat foods that it cannot easily digest. In these situations, deer often die from hunger with full stomachs.

And when deer come together to feed, it is every deer for itself. The larger deer often pushes the smaller deer – the fawn – aside, and they often receive less food than they would have received if people had left them alone.

“This is why feeding deer and other wildlife is usually not a good idea,” said Covy Jones, the division’s major game coordinator, in a statement. “Although it sounds like an act of kindness and sometimes can help some animals get through the cold months, it can cause major problems.”

And when someone feeds animals in the wild, those animals often return to the area, often near highways and cities in search of food. Concentrating deer and other game around inhabited areas can sometimes lead to increased traffic accidents and other conflicts between humans and animals.

In addition, deer feeding can cause them to come together in one area, thereby increasing the chance of chronic wasteful disease, which is highly contagious, spreading from one animal to another.

Although relatively rare, the deadly communicable disease affects the nervous system of deer, moose and moose. It has been compared to bovine spongiform encephalopathy in cows, often referred to as mad cow disease.

“Because the disease is so contagious, it is essential that residents do not feed animals in the wild,” said Aaron Bott, regional outreach managers at the division. “This includes extinguishing maize, hay, dog food, or bird seed to which deer have easy access. Although it may seem useful, deer feeding speeds up the spread of this disease. In the most recent CWD mortality in deer in Moab, biologists found corn grains in the deer gut, suggesting that it was feeding on food provided by humans.

Studies have shown that people, dogs, cats and other species are unlikely to contract the disease. However, the DWR recommends avoiding sick deer. Any deer that has difficulty walking, drooling, has drooping ears or is emaciated must be reported to the nearest DWR office.