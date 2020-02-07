Do not buy these Apple products: February 2020 edition

Apple has updated a whole range of products in its store in recent months, but there are still plenty of shiny gadgets that are a bit old and older that you should avoid.

MacBook Pro

Although Apple has released the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, with a number of improvements, including a redesigned keyboard, it is the little brother, the 13-inch model did not get a similar makeover. This means that the 13-inch MacBook Pro, updated in May / July 2019, uses older hardware.

Keep this in mind when planning a purchase.

Hardware last updated: The 13-inch MacBook Pro was updated in May and July 2019.

Apple TV fifth generation

Guidance: Probably not a renewal this year, so it’s worth it if you want to pay the highest dollar for last year’s technology.

Apple’s 5th generation Apple TV, built around the A10X Fusion processor and supplied with a choice of 32 GB or 64 GB storage, was last updated more than a year ago. It’s still a great device, but the starting price of $ 179 feels big for just over a year old.

Don’t confuse this with the 4th generation Apple TV (without the 4K branding) that is also available for purchase. This was first released in October 2015.

Hardware last updated: The 5th generation Apple TV 4K was launched in September 2017.

iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch

Why you should avoid: The current iPad Pro line was updated a year ago and a year is a long time in technology. What is worse is that the memory management in iOS 13 has made multitasking on this alleged laptop replacement frustrating and annoying.

Hardware last updated: October 2018.

HomePod

Why you should avoid: The current HomePod is a first-generation device that was released more than 18 months ago to challenge devices such as the Amazon Echo and Google Home speaker. But a year and a half in the technical industry is long, so it might be worth buying one until we get a clearer picture of whether Apple is planning to innovate.

Hardware last updated: February 2018.

Mac Mini



Guidance: Growing old, but a unique Mac that is super handy and affordable.

The last Mac Mini was in the making for four years, so we should be able to wait another three years until we see the next Mac Mini update. However, the Mac Mini is unique in the macOS ecosystem because it is a gateway system to the macOS ecosystem for people currently running Windows. It is also an inexpensive way to get a macOS workhorse for those moments when another, more fleshy system would be excessive.

Hardware last updated: October 2018.

Apple Lightning cable



Why you should avoid: Buy something cheaper that will last you longer!

I would never buy another Lightning cable from Apple, because there are much better alternatives offered by companies such as Anker, Amazon, Nomad and Paracable.

But what about USB-C-to-Lightning I hear you ask? Well, for the first time you have an option outside of Apple now that Anker has released its Powerline II USB-C-to-Lightning cable, which fully complies with the Apple Made for iPhone (MFi) standard.

Status: Too expensive!

