Do not buy 8K TV

If you’ve paid attention to the CES hype this year, you’ve probably seen something new on 8K TVs. Samsung debuted with a screen without a frame with a screen of 99 percent, LG launched no less than eight 8K panels and Sony showed its own 8K device.

Moreover, there has been a fight between LG and Samsung about which the company offers “real” 8K. LG devices are certified by the Consumer Technology Association, while Samsung devices are certified by both the CTA and the 8K Association. The 8K Association definition of 8K only covers the required resolution, while the CTA standard also requires 8K TVs to hit a target for contrast modulation or CM. The image below (no less from a Samsung website) is intended to illustrate how different levels of contrast modulation affect text display at a constant resolution of 3840 × 2160:

The fact that Samsung and LG are literally fighting for the definition of 8K content is the first indication that the 8K ecosystem is not nearly ready for prime time. Device manufacturers may start to market 8K sets, but buying one of those sets today is a bad deal for almost everyone.

Not only is there no uniform 8K standard, but there is also no current discussion about an 8K content market. The physical media market can be expanded to 4K with Ultra HD Blu-ray, but if you haven’t noticed, the UHD Blu-ray market is shrinking. Oppo and Samsung left the market last year. Most films are still ready with the 2K resolution (2048 × 1080). The reason that watching a 2K movie in the theater often looks better than watching a 4K stream is because of the compressed 4K stream, despite the lower resolution. The chance that we will see an 8K Blu-ray standard is small to nonexistent. It took years for companies like Netflix to roll out 4K support and make 4K streaming work on a computer where you often had to jump through many hoops long after 4K became available as a desktop resolution.

Secondly, even if there was an 8K streaming service, many American citizens would not be able to use it. Netflix specifies a 25 Mbps stream requirement for 4K. Since there is no H.266 standard to introduce in addition to 8K to make the files smaller, we can count on a quadrupling of that requirement. You need an internet service of 100 Mbps to stream in 8K, and streaming at that speed costs around 44 GB of bandwidth per hour. It is better to watch no more than 20 hours of Netflix per month, otherwise you may notice that the limit of 1 TB / month is exceeded that some ISPs impose.

Thirdly, the benefits of 8K are small for most consumers. Film and photography editors will appreciate the resolution because it provides more zooming without loss of detail, but that doesn’t mean that mastered content in 8K will look dramatically different than 4K. If you talk to companies such as AMD and Nvidia, they even openly say that we have reached the point of already reducing marginal returns in terms of resolution. The jump from 1080p to 4K made a bigger difference than the movement from 4K to 8K, although both standards quadrupled the number of pixels from the previous one.

Both AMD and Nvidia have turned to other methods to improve image quality. Nvidia has focused on ray tracing since the end of 2018 as a method to improve the image quality of games, while AMD has cited improvements in the tone of HDR as an important FreeSync option. This year AMD adds ray tracing to its own products. Although resolution is clearly important, neither company relies solely on resolution as a feature that differentiates 4K gaming from traditional 1080p.

The benefits of a higher resolution increase with larger televisions but decrease with viewing distance. Large screens can certainly benefit from 4K compared to 1080p, but it is unlikely that many people will have the 80-inch + screens that are needed to make 8K a real upgrade over its 4K predecessor.

Far too many people consider the idea that we have almost reached the end of usable resolution scaling to be equivalent to meaning that we no longer have ways to improve image quality. It is not true – TVs still do not offer 100 percent of the recording. 2020 color range, HDR is not yet a standard function and the HDR standard (s) continue to evolve. Micro LEDs and OLEDs have both continued to improve over time. The fact that we are approaching the effective limits of resolution improvement does not mean that there is not enough room to keep improving the display.

Do not believe that the 8K claims that Microsoft and Sony are making their next generation consoles. Looking back in time, Microsoft and Sony have always played fast and loose with vague assertions about what their platforms could do, as opposed to what game designers actually delivered. The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are going to focus 4K on gaming, not 8K. Even the RTX 2080 Ti is unable to deliver 60 fps in 8K, and whatever GPU MS and Sony ships are, not as powerful as an RTX 2080 Ti.

The earliest part of a rollout is always the worst time to buy. Buying in a standard before the standard is completed is a great way to keep yourself outside of an ecosystem. What functions and possibilities Samsung, LG and Sony offer against 8K in 2020, will be available in 2025 in considerably improved and considerably cheaper flavors. That’s when IHS Markit expects that a real content ecosystem will be available.

