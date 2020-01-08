Do not be afraid of water in 2020

Loading...

Consider range, battery life, IP rating, weight and more when choosing the best waterproof speaker for you.

By Team Commerce2020-01-08 14:22:14 UTC

Taking your music with you wherever you go is one of the great wonders of smartphone technology and is enhanced by a portable Bluetooth speaker that can improve sound quality. Ideally, you want a waterproof Bluetooth speaker.

In addition to protecting your beats from sudden downpours, a waterproof Bluetooth speaker can be part of a pool party, and you don’t have to worry about a thing. Some portable Bluetooth speakers even float in the water, making them a cool feature to show off to your friends.

There are hundreds of different bluetooth speakers and it is difficult to know which one is right for you. Here we can help you as we have done the hard work and researched the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers on the market so you can find something that works for you.

You want to focus on a few important things when considering your options. For one thing, not every seal is the same. You can easily confuse IP protection classes that specify exactly how waterproof (or only waterproof) something is. Ideally, however, you would want at least IP67 protection classes. This means that it can be easily immersed in one meter of water for 30 minutes. All speakers listed here have at least protection class IP67.

You want your speaker to be light, since a portable Bluetooth speaker seems a little pointless when it is difficult to carry it around. Output quality should also be a priority, so we’ve also considered how good your music actually sounds. Life is too short for boring-sounding beats, right?

It is also important to consider battery life. Your Bluetooth speaker is portable for a reason and you don’t want to take a charger anywhere. Being able to charge the portable speaker and not worrying about the rest of the day is the sweet spot here.

Reach is the last thing to think about. If you sit near your speaker, it doesn’t matter. However, when celebrating a party, you may want the flexibility to place your phone (and you) far from setup. There is never a time when you want a shorter range, and you can also want the best possible Bluetooth range, right?

A good waterproof Bluetooth speaker is not the cheapest Bluetooth speaker, but it will serve you well in the years to come. You want a speaker that is sturdy and can withstand a certain amount of stress when needed to fit your active (or chilled) lifestyle. Think of this as planning ahead if you’re spending a little more than usual on a task.

These are six of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers currently on the market.

Degree of protection IP67 • Easy to transport • Battery life of 10 hours

No speakerphone • The sound is somewhat limited

Looks super stylish and is the perfect addition to your pool party.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom

A great option for high quality sound and effective mobility.

Weight:

420 grams

Battery life:

10 hours

Characteristics:

Wireless range of over 30 meters, two active 40 mm drivers, two passive 46 x 65 mm coolers, floats on the water

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom is fairly small, but powerful where it matters. It looks very cute thanks to its ball-like design and is available in different bright colors. You may underestimate this, but you will be amazed at the quality as soon as you hear it play.

Apart from the fact that the sound is always quite loud, the sound quality is high for the price and the overall sound quality is remarkable. Mid-bass beats with the energy that contradicts its size.

To make it even more attractive, it actually floats on the water. This is thanks to its inflatable ring, which acts as a personal lifesaver. Throw it in the pool and enjoy the sound. If it sinks, it is stable in up to one meter of water for 30 minutes. You can also pair it with two devices at the same time, which is great if you want two DJs to control the music at your party.

It is also quite robust. If you drop it or throw it drunk through the garden, it survives a little rough living. The only problem with this is that there is no speakerphone option, but that’s hardly a problem if you’re just looking for great sound with your friends.

Excellent sound quality • Charges your phone

The JBL Charge 4 is a solid performance from a respected Bluetooth speaker manufacturer and can be used both indoors and outdoors.

JBL Charge 4

Ideal for flexible living and use, it can be easily moved from inside the house to the garden.

Weight:

800 grams

Battery life:

20 hours

Characteristics:

Wireless range over 30 feet, two 1.7-inch drivers and two passive radiators, speakerphone

It’s convenient to have a speaker that looks the same at home as it does outside by the pool. That is the idea behind JBL Charge 4. It has excellent battery life, is completely waterproof and still looks good on a table in your living room.

It’s a pretty chunky design, so don’t expect it to be the lightest speaker you can carry around with you. However, the weight is worth it thanks to a battery that lasts about 20 hours and a powerful speaker.

Like the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom, it survives immersion in up to one meter of water for 30 minutes, but will obviously sink pretty quickly.

You can connect multiple JBL Connect-based speakers to enhance the sound by stereo playback through two speakers. It also sounds great when music is really clearly and powerfully projected over the room or the yard. Expect the deepest bass you’ve heard in a while.

Compact • Light • Easy to attach to things

Short battery life • No 360 sound

Not every waterproof Bluetooth speaker has to be suitable for taking outdoors, as it is perfect for listening to music in the shower.

Bose SoundLink Micro

With the Bose SoundLink Micro, you can listen to music perfectly while showering.

Weight:

290 grams

Battery life:

6 hours

Characteristics:

Light, tear-resistant belt, hands-free system, robust design

Many waterproof Bluetooth speakers are designed for pool parties or hikes. However, sometimes you just want to be able to listen to music or podcasts while in the shower or bath. The Bose SoundLink Micro is the ideal size for this. It’s compact and lightweight, yet sturdy enough to withstand being thrown around or bumping into a pool of water on your feet.

It won’t win awards for style, but it is very travel-friendly and the sound quality is exactly what you would expect from Bose. It has a strap attached directly to the bottom, so you can easily attach it to items like your bike or towel rail, or just a hook next to your shower. Flexibility is key here, so you can easily transport the Bose SoundLink Micro in your home.

Where the Bose SoundLink Micro falters a bit is its battery life of six hours. This is not a speaker for hiking for the day, although the sound level is surprisingly high enough to be carried outdoors.

We believe that this speaker’s greatest strengths are at home. It is ideal for getting around anywhere in the house. Conveniently, there is also support for Siri and Google Assistant.

Alexa support • Robust design • 360 degree sound

If you’re looking for a smart poolside assistant, the Ultimate Ears Blast is the speaker.

Ultimate Ears Blast

Control everything through Alexa for a truly hands-free listening experience.

Weight:

640 grams

Battery life:

12 hours

Characteristics:

150-foot radio range, Alexa support, 360-degree sound, two active 1.4-inch drivers, two passive 3.2-inch x 1.5-inch spotlights

Hands-free calling via Amazon Alexa is an important part of modern life. Who wants to touch buttons when you can only speak with your technique? Relatively few smart speakers are also waterproof, but the Ultimate Ears Blast is a notable exception.

With its 150-foot Bluetooth range and 330-foot WiFi range, you can not only play music, but also control everything that works through your Alexa device. It is a kind of game changer when you sit by the pool and suddenly realize that you have to do something important. Plus, it’s just a great bluetooth speaker.

Due to its build quality, it can withstand a few bumps thanks to the robust rubber coating of the speaker. There is also a metal D-ring for hanging on a hook or branch.

You can pair up to eight different Bluetooth devices. Thanks to Alexa services, you can easily access Amazon Music, Tune-In, Deezer and (recently added) Spotify. Alexa calling and messaging are not currently supported, however, and some users have reported that they are not as accurate as a traditional echo.

It’s reassuring, however, that the sound quality is exactly what you’d expect from Ultimate Ears. The bass is strong but not overwhelming, and mids and lows can be seen without distortion even at maximum volume. 360-degree audio also helps.

The battery life isn’t exactly amazing at 12 hours, but it’s absolutely respectable when you’re in the garden. If you want to enjoy Alexa through your waterproof speaker, the Ultimate Ears Blast is the speaker for you.

Fun light show • 360 degree sound

The sound quality is not the highest

If the high sound quality is not too picky for you, but you want to have fun lighting it, the JBL Pulse 3 is perfect for a party.

JBL Pulse 3

It’s waterproof, of course, but the focus is on fun.

Weight:

962 grams

Battery life:

12 hours

Characteristics:

360-degree sound, three x 40 mm converters, light sequence show, hands-free system

JBL doesn’t just produce practical sounding speakers. It’s great fun too. That is the idea behind the JBL Pulse 3. It is of course waterproof, but the focus is on fun. That’s because it looks like a 1970s lava lamp, but it has its own light show that blinks according to the music it plays.

Its body is made of a smooth plastic, which acts as a light distributor for the built-in LEDs and yet protects it from water with protection class IP67. The sound is projected in 360 degrees so that it sounds the same everywhere. The problem with this is that the quality is not quite as high as that of others in this price range, but that does not mean that it is massively inferior.

Highs and lows are fairly balanced, and the bass is full-bodied, if not quite as meaty as other JBL speakers. It’s a small price for something that looks so funny. Watching the light show unfold with the music you are listening to is great when you all gather around the pool or the beach. Even if this means that the battery life is somewhat low at 12 hours.

You can hardly go wrong with the JBL Pulse 3 for a fun party piece. There’s even a speakerphone and the option to connect it to many other JBL speakers via the app.

Good sound • Can be connected to another XB12 speaker. • Dustproof

A balanced speaker with an excellent price-performance ratio, especially in terms of sound quality.

Sony SRS-XB12

Compact and light, but powerful.

Weight:

244 grams

Battery life:

16 hours

Characteristics:

46mm mono speaker, passive cooler, compact, dustproof

The Sony XB12 speaker should be considered if portability is your priority and you’re looking at the smaller end of the spectrum. This speaker offers a balance between size and performance compared to other speakers of this size, especially as a single-channel speaker.

One way to achieve this balance is through improved bass performance, which can always be a question mark for small speakers. And with a 16-hour battery life and waterproof properties, you will definitely get your money’s worth.

You can even connect two SRS-XB12 speakers together to play your tracks in stereo. This creates a better separation between the left and right channels, gives your music more depth and creates a more haunting effect.