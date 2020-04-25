Do mosquitoes transmit coronavirus? – BGR

Mosquitoes are known to carry a variety of microorganisms that are capable of causing disease, but is coronavirus one of them?

At this time, the CDC and the World Health Organization do not believe that mosquitoes are a threat.

The coronavirus novel is primarily transmitted through the air, and there are no cases of coronavirus infection transmitted by mosquitoes at this time.

The coronavirus epidemic novel is still an incredibly serious problem for every country on the planet. Even in areas where new cases are beginning to deteriorate, there is a risk of new outbreaks. With that in mind, and as we move into the warm summer months, it is worth considering whether mosquitoes are able to carry and spread the virus from one person to another.

Elizabeth McGraw, director of infectious disease dynamics and a professor at Penn State University, tackles that question in a new video where she explains the possibility of mosquitoes carrying COVID-19.

In a brief video, McGraw makes it clear that scientists do not expect the coronavirus to travel between individuals through a novel mosquito bite. Both the CDC and WHO say there is no danger of the virus being transmitted by mosquitoes, and they have good reason to believe that is true.

“We know this is a respiratory tract infection and it is really usually caused by large droplets being expelled from the respiratory tract,” McGraw explains. “When SARS and MERS are a problem, we know that mosquitoes are not involved with the spread of closely related coronaviruses.”

The fact that the coronavirus is now spreading across the globe is not the first thing scientists and health experts have to deal with. Both SARS and MERS are coronavirus-related diseases that are rapidly spreading even though they do not contain COVID-19. Nonetheless, we can learn about the current viral outbreak by looking at those examples.

Mosquitoes spread many deadly diseases, including malaria. They can do some serious harm in such areas where rape is rampant, and health systems are not equipped to deal with a flood of cases.

However, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is mostly airborne disease, and while we know it has some dramatic effects on the blood – including the clot, it can damage the heart, kidneys and brain – scientists do not believe it can be passed from mosquito to person.

This is a little news for anyone who is still breathing about summer vacation or party plans, but that means other precautions are not guaranteed yet. Staying social and working from home can help flatten the virus curve in some difficult states, and states with fewer cases are seeing things moving in the right direction.

Cancellation of orders at home at this time is an invitation to disaster. We are not at the point where we trust the herd’s immunity to prevent a second wave of new infections, and we can do little beyond maintaining our gaps until the vaccine is available.

Image source: Larry West / Flapa / Image Broker / Shutterstock

