Do LEDs cause orange presidents?

Remember light bulbs? They have largely been phased out due to their terribly low efficiency – less than 5 percent. Light bulbs are classified by how much electrical power they use, such as 60 watts or 100 watts. But most of that power is converted into thermal energy, not light. Of course, if you try to heat things up, like in the old Easy-Bake Oven, they are great.

Fortunately there are alternatives. For a while compact fluorescent lamps were the most important option, but buyers complained about their harsh effect. These days most people use LEDs. They are much more efficient than traditional incandescent bulbs and the light quality is better than energy-saving bulbs – but not everyone is a fan. For example, President Trump says these new lights make him look orange. Could he be right? Let’s find out.

Two ways to make light

How about a quick refresher course on how these different lights work? The light bulb is the simplest light that you can make. In short, it is a tungsten wire in a glass container. When you pass an electric current through the wire, it becomes hot enough to glow. If the wire were exposed to air, it would burn and break – that is why it is sealed in a lamp. But that’s it. The problem is that because it makes light based on its temperature, most of the energy it uses is lost as heat.

Now for the LED or light-emitting diode. (I often say ‘LED light’, which I admit is unnecessary.) These create light with a solid-state device. A semiconductor material contains an electron energy gap. When a current flows through this aperture, it produces a certain wavelength – hence a certain color – of light. That is a simplification, but it is fine for now.

But how do you make white light? There are two options. First, you can have three LEDs: a red, a green and a blue. Combine this and you get white light (more on this below). Secondly, you could make an ultraviolet LED with a fluorescent coating. The UV light excites the electrons in the coating to produce many different colors of light. This is how old-fashioned fluorescent lamps work, except that the UV light is produced by LEDs instead of an excited gas.

To see how much better an LED is than an ordinary old light bulb, here are two pictures. The top one, taken with a normal camera, shows how much visible light each light emits – quite similar. The lower one is a thermal image made with an infrared camera.

