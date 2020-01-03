Do Joe Staley's tears hint at his 49ers retirement? – The reporter

Loading...

SANTA CLARA – Joe Staley's young daughters, Grace and Audrey, flanked him while he sat in his 49ers helmet after the first practice of the training camp.

Staley looked at the horizon of green grass, on the No. 74 field that has been carved since he arrived as a 2007 first-round recruit in central Michigan. On the cusp of his thirteenth season, he absorbed the landscape and enjoyed the presence of his family.

Fast forward to victory 26-21 last Sunday night in Seattle to freeze the regular season. Staley wiped her tears from her eyes as she left CenturyLink Field. He was the first winner in Seattle in eight years.

San Francisco 49ers' Tackle Joe Staley # 74 hits the ball after runner Raheem Mostert scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr / Getty Images)

In these last four months between the training camp and the next playoffs, Staley endured an emotional and physical routine greater than any other 49er.

"Yes, it has been a difficult year," said Staley, 35. "But it feels good to be in this position right now and have goodbye."

The 49ers (13-3) are the first seed of the NFC for the first time in Staley's career, offering a welcoming path to his first Super Bowl victory and a fair reward for a team that has overcome a series of injuries, including Staley's fractured fibula September 15 and knuckles shattered on November 11.

Is conquering these challenges enough for an introspective Staley to consider retirement?

"No," Staley said with a slight laugh. "I don't know why everyone has been asking me that question. As I got injured, everyone said," Are you going to retire now? "

San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley smiles as he talks to the media at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (Randy Vazquez / Bay Area News Group)

Even if the 49ers go to the end and win the Lombardi Trophy on February 2 in Miami?

"No, I'm signed and under contract here," Staley replied, whose two-year extension until 2021 was announced by 49ers CEO Jed York at the Franchise State event in June.

"I still love playing football," Staley added. "It's like the ninth time someone asks me (about retirement). I'm starting to wonder why."

So why was he unusually excited on Sunday night? Because the last 49ers playoff race ended in Seattle with the defeat of the NFC Championship of the 2013 season, and because they had lost eight consecutive visits until the direct escape on Sunday night.

“I was happy, man. Just happy, ”said Staley. "I don't know. There was no reason behind that. It just happened.

All the sensations @ jstaley74 and the # 49ers are NFC West Champs. pic.twitter.com/5lANrkep43

– San Francisco 49ers (@ 49ers) December 30, 2019

“I was a little surprised. I was laughing with some guys, saying "I don't know why I'm doing this now."

However, his teammates knew why.

"Joe's excitement was well deserved, with all the things he has been through and undergoing while he was on course and waiting for moments like the ones we have this season," right tackle Mike McGlinchey said. "It's really special to see that you can have that opportunity."

Right guard Mike Person echoed that explanation, noting how Staley "has gone through everything" and deserves this success for his long-term commitment to the franchise.

"I was in the cloud nine the whole flight home," Person said. "We have bigger fish to fry now."

For the 49ers to win the NFC West and the No. 1 seed, Staley played a pivotal role in beating the Seahawks, now the No. 5 seed. Specifically, he silenced Jadeveon Clowney from the Seahawks, who dominated Staley and McGlinchey in Seattle's overtime victory on November 11 over the 49ers.

“It was amazing. He looked like Joe Staley again, ”said McGlinchey. "In recent weeks, he has been building and building."

The November 11 loss to Seattle was Staley's first game since he suffered a fracture in the Week 2 victory in Cincinnati. The muscles in his leg had not fully recovered, and Staley deviated further from back pain and a right ring finger that fractured and dislocated.

"I've seen him fight through a good amount of injuries since I came here and he doesn't complain, he just keeps moving forward," said wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, the neighbor of Staley's locker. "I see why he has played so long in this league, because he has built the right way."

Three games later, he was again "the best left tackle in the NFL again," said McGlinchey, the cheeky number one fan of Staley, at least beyond Grace, Audrey and his mother, Carrie Staley.

"Joe wants to get a world championship," Sanders said. "He was already in the Super Bowl and lost. He wants to see how it feels to win everything and put an exclamation point in his career.

“I understand and we all understand. I am happy to be part of this team to try to achieve that goal for him. Joe is great. "

Yes, the franchise that won its first Super Bowl with "Joe Cool" Montana in 1981 is set to win the first in 25 years with the great help of "Joe’s Cool" Staley.