Do home remedies for colds and flu really work?

When we experience a cold, it is common to look for a herbal remedy before consulting a doctor. But how effective is honey, lemon, zinc or chicken soup in fighting the dreaded cold and flu? We asked the experts:

1. Echinacea

Can Echinacea Reduce the Severity of a Cold?



A 2014 Cochrane review reviewed the evidence for the effectiveness of Echinacea in the prevention and treatment of colds, examining 24 controlled clinical trials. The review concluded that Echinacea does not significantly reduce the duration of colds, but may offer small benefits.

The verdict: “Since there is no real risk of taking echinacea (other than the side effects reported by continuous and preventive use), I would hesitate to say” do not take “when some people may find it useful” , said the dietician and spokesperson for the British Dietetic Association Aisling. Pigott.

“Professionally, I would not recommend using Echinacea because there is insufficient evidence. However, I would not tell someone to stop if they find it beneficial.”

The most important recommendation for consumers and clinicians is a warning that Echinacea products differ significantly and the majority of these products have not been tested in clinical trials.

2. Honey

Will honey soothe a sore throat?



A honey drink mixed with lemon and warm water is a common option to soothe sore throat and runny nose. Even many doctors recommend that patients try using honey or cough medicine containing pelargonium, guaifenesin, or dextromethorphan, which has been shown to provide symptom relief benefits.

The verdict: “Although there is not enough evidence to support its effectiveness, who are we to argue with someone who finds something useful for them?” said Pigott. “I would always remind people that honey is high in sugar and calories, so as a regular addition to the diet, it may not be beneficial. Also, honey should never be given to children under the age of 18. than one year, due to the risk of botulism. “

3. Zinc lozenges

Zinc rto reduce the severity of colds and flu?

“There is evidence that zinc shortens the duration of cold symptoms such as nasal congestion, sneezing, coughing and a sore, sore or raspy throat,” said dietitian Lauren McGuckin. “Zinc is an important nutrient for regulating immunity.”

The verdict: “Zinc lozenges are likely to contain sugar and can therefore be damaging to the teeth and provide unnecessary calories,” said McGuckin. “However, zinc supplementation can be beneficial for people who do not respect the food intake.”

4. Chicken soup

Can chicken soup cure colds?

“There is little evidence to suggest that chicken soup reduces the symptoms of a cold,” said Pigott. “However, we do know that protein and energy requirements increase during illness, while appetite and gastric functioning decrease. Therefore, based on this evidence, warm and nutritious foods (i.e. say chicken soup) can help restore energy during periods of illness. “

The verdict: “It is not a cure!” McGuckin warns him. “However, as a hearty, hearty comfort food that is rich in protein and nutrients, chicken soup is an ideal meal for someone who feels under the weather.”

5. Garlic

Will garlic shorten the duration of colds and flu?

A 2014 study suggested that garlic could prevent the onset of colds, but more studies are needed to validate this finding.

The verdict: “Garlic contains a compound called allicin, which has been shown to benefit the immune system, “said McGuckin.” However, the way garlic is treated can affect the potency of the allicin. Raw chopped garlic, diced and sliced ​​seems to have the greatest benefit. ”

6. Vitamin C

Can foods rich in vitamin C treat colds?

Vitamin C is essential for the immune system to function, and there is evidence to suggest that it can shorten but not prevent colds.

The verdict: “The sharpness of citrus fruits can be helpful in relieving catarrh and congestion and taken with warm water and other ingredients, such as honey, can be very soothing, a key part of recovery,” said Amanda Squire, spokesperson for the dietitian and BDA.

“Relief of cold symptoms and recovery from illness usually involves allowing your body to recover and fight infection. A well-balanced and varied overall diet gives our bodies the best chance of maintaining a strong immune system. “



