Do extraterrestrials exist? Dr. Helen Sharman thinks so, and they could already be here

Aliens could exist and they could even already be on Earth, said Dr. Helen Sharman, the first British person to ever visit space.

What happened: Sharman told Observer Magazine that extraterrestrial life probably exists somewhere in the universe. She has no doubt that there is something there.

“The extraterrestrials exist, there are no two ways.”

“There are so many billions of stars in the universe that there must be all kinds of different life forms. Will they be like you and me, made up of carbon and nitrogen? Maybe not.”

Already there?: Sharman said there is also a chance that aliens already exist on Earth.

Sharman: “They may be here right now and we just can’t see them.”

His journey: Sharman went to Mir, the Soviet space station, in 1991. She is currently working at Imperial College London, reports BBC News.

The context: “NASA rovers are trawling Mars for evidence of past and present life forms, but humanity’s endless fascination with extraterrestrial life forms has so far proven fruitless,” according to CNN.

A bigger picture: Sharman said in his interview that visiting space had taught him that people matter more than material goods, reports BBC News.

Sharman: “Up there, we had everything we needed to survive: the right temperature, food and drink, security. I was not thinking about the physical objects I had on Earth. When we flew over specific regions of the globe, we always thought of our loved ones below us. “