Do Colorado's mysterious drone swarms persist near nuclear missile silos?

For weeks, mysterious unidentified flying objects over the eastern plains region of Colorado annoyed residents, law enforcement, military, and state and federal officials.

Those who see them say they appear in the night sky, often several at a time, their locations marked by the light they emit. Buzzing, they flutter and maneuver in precise formations.

The mystery of their origin has invaded Colorado, where the news of an observation makes the headlines almost daily and no one has yet decided to operate the plane. State Governor Jared Polis deployed the state aircraft to chase after a pilot believed one of the objects was too close to a Flight for Life helicopter. And a constellation of government agencies has formed a task force to get to the bottom of the mystery.

On January 6, representatives from some 77 agencies, including the military and the FBI, met for a closed-door briefing in the small town of Brush.

“The group is not going to discuss details of its internal operations and does not plan to provide incremental updates on its operations,” Ian Gregor, spokesperson for the Los Angeles-based Federal Aviation Administration told The Daily Beast. . “But we will keep the public informed of any significant developments.”

The FAA has contacted UAS test sites, drone companies, and companies that are licensed to use drones in the area, “but we were unable to determine that any of these operators were at the origin of the flights of drones reported “, Reading of the FAA statement.

In the vacuum of any definitive answer as to who could be responsible for the plane, theories ricocheted on the Internet. The media were drawn to the small towns on the border between Colorado and Nebraska. A crew of storm chasers is on the case.

Some observers believe that UFOs could be foreign visitors. Other locals say what they saw were just quadcopter drones.

“There is nothing about these sightings that is not compatible with drone technology, so why look for the most extreme explanation?” Seth Shostak, astronomer at the SETI Institute in California, told the Daily Beast, which uses powerful sensors to search for aliens.

“Besides, everyone knows that the alien spacecraft prefers the American Southwest,” joked Shostake. “It must be Tex-Mex cuisine.”

What is strange, even for those who ignore the possibility that UFOs are of extraterrestrial origin, is the small population of eastern Colorado, an expanse of rural agricultural land. Why bother to mount such a sustained aerobatic aerobatic campaign in a place with so few people and so little industry?

Unless, of course, people and industry are not the targets. Some of the counties where drones have been spotted colliding with the F.E. Warren Air Force air base in neighboring Wyoming. There, base airmen protect about 200 underground silos housing Minuteman’s intercontinental nuclear ballistic missiles (ICBMs), each with enough firepower to wipe out multiple cities.

It is disturbing enough to see incandescent drone formations moving in grids over large areas of sparsely populated land. It is even more disturbing to see them lingering near the nuclear missile silos.

Since residents first reported UFOs around December 20, local and state government officials, including the Air Force, have denied having anything to do with the nightly air shows. No one can really understand what the visible drones are doing, or why.

The mystery has become big news in Colorado.

Michael Yowell, captain at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, added a drone patrol to his pace of law enforcement. He told the Daily Beast that he had seen the mysterious objects more than once over Hugo, a city of fewer than 800 people.

An abnormal red light will appear on the horizon, he said, and soon a drone, or whatever, will buzz above you. He described the curious phenomenon of The Daily Beast as being square in shape with red lights in the corners and white light in the middle which travels at a constant speed of about 45 miles per hour to a few hundred feet in the air, regardless of wind, emitting a low hum and an acute moan.

“It doesn’t look like your normal drone,” he said. “It looks like an engine. It looks like an airliner when you are standing near an airport. ”

The Air Force and other military branches operate thousands of unmanned aerial vehicles, ranging from Global Hawk spy drones the size of an airliner to Reaper fighter-killers the size of Cessnas. The military equips many of its ground units and hand-drone ships, including quadcopter models. Small radio-controlled drones help locate ships and ground troops and patrol sensitive sites such as air bases and potential missile fields.

In 2015, one of the Raven drones launched by hand by the army flew from Fort Carson to Colorado Springs, flew over the city and crashed into a man’s yard. An investigation determined that the operators had broken military and FAA rules.

The Air Force in particular also uses small drones as targets to develop countermeasures against an enemy’s own drones. The 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren hosts a security squadron that protects the missile fields. Equipped like infantry and riding Huey helicopters, safety airmen train to defend the ICBM from protesters, criminals, terrorists, saboteurs and even civilians with no idea who might be heading to the elevators.

When cheap drones hit the market and terrorist groups began to modify them to transport explosives, security aviators began transporting devices to track down potential air intruders. Louisiana-based Air Force Global Strike Command, which oversees the service’s ICBMs, confirmed to the Colorado Springs newspaper Gazette that it was conducting counter-drone exercises from F.E. Warren.

According to the Gazette, the base security squadron uses equipment developed by Dedrone in San Francisco. Dedrone technology detects and identifies the radio signals that connect drones to their human operators. Testing the technology may require deploying real drones to the base.

But Air Force Global Strike Command has repeatedly insisted on the apparent drones that people see over Colorado aren’t theirs.

“We can confirm that the drones spotted in Colorado and Nebraska are not from F.E. Warren Air Force Base,” command spokeswoman Carla Pampe told the Daily Beast in a statement. “We have counter-drone systems. But we cannot talk about details due to operational security. “

It turns out that the Air Force is just as curious about mystery objects flying near its elevators as civilians. “F. E. Warren is working with the FAA, the FBI and national and local authorities to determine the origins and the operators, “said Pampe.

On January 13, the Colorado Department of Public Safety announced that it was reducing its investigations into drone sightings that turned eastern Colorado into the epicenter of disconcerting media sensation after the holidays.

“Despite all the activities reported, we are still not aware of any crimes committed,” said department director Stan Hilkey in a statement. “Although I cannot say conclusively that we have solved the mystery, we have been able to exclude much of the activity that was causing concern.”

Back in Lincoln County, Captain Yowell thinks the investigators will probably break the case with old-fashioned police work. Local law enforcement officials have asked residents to report any activity they believe may be related to aerial objects.

“We all agree that the way it will ultimately be resolved is from someone on the ground – or these drones are going to be hosted in a certain place, and this is where we are going to take our break” said Yowell.

