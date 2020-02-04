Do cases delay wireless charging?

Wireless charging is becoming increasingly popular and I understand why. It is useful to drop a phone onto a charging pad that you will not get if you look for the cable under the bed or desk and then flutter into the port. Although it is not a fast or particularly efficient way to charge a device, we live in a time when opportunity reigns.

But the growing popularity of this technology has made some curious readers wonder if a phone case has any effect on charging.

Time to test something.

Some of my test equipment.

Must read: Apple’s AirPods Pro are the best earbuds you can buy, but for all the wrong reasons

For this test I put together a stack of test equipment, from USB meters to USB meters that can be used from a wireless charger (with which I tested the phone cases directly, without a smartphone), and some power meters, along with some charging pads, a number of smartphones and smartphone bags, and went to the PC Doc HQ to see what I could discover.

Many days later …

Before I comment on the results, a few tips. None of the test equipment I have used is of “laboratory quality”, so the accuracy can be a bit varied. That said, I have tested the acceleration against loads, both fixed resistance loads and electronic loads, and I am convinced that any errors are small enough to do nothing about this.

I also used a video camera to determine how long it took for the smartphones to charge a fixed amount (for example, 25 to 75 percent), which gives me a different value to use.

As far as phone cases back then, I delved into my inventory and used a selection of companies such as RhinoShield, UAG and OtterBox. I also used a number of inexpensive silicone cases without a name that claimed to be OK for wireless charging. I didn’t use really thick covers, or metal with in it, because this would harm my results.

So what’s the bottom line? Do things make a difference?

It makes a difference, but one that is so small that you will not notice it if you are not looking for it. What difference am I talking about? On average, the difference was no more than four minutes to charge the battery of a phone by 50 percent, and usually about half.

What struck me was that the wireless charging station drew more power from the wall adapter while charging a smartphone in a case, indicating that there is an additional load of a few tens of milliamps and suggests that the case adds extra load, but that the charging station and the device may be able to negotiate a higher power consumption to compensate.

I found a specific combination of device and charging case that caused charging problems: the AirPods Pro bag in a Spigen Rugged Armor bag. I could get it to work, but I had to get the placement on the charging station on the spot.

I also found another scenario where wireless charging and smartphone cases do not go together, and that is in warm weather (or when the room is hot). However, this is due to the case where the smartphone gets overheated and the thermal control circuits of the battery reduce or sometimes completely cut off the charge to lower the temperature.

If I was in a hurry to charge, and wireless charging was my only option, this is about the only scenario in which I would take the case off my phone.

One thing I have not tried – which I would very much like in the future – is whether cheap no-name wireless charging pads are worse than the more expensive, proprietary pads. I would also like to try multi-coil pads in addition to their single-coil brothers and sisters.

But for now that’s enough testing, and now you know that unless it’s hot, keeping your smartphone in its case while charging on a wireless charger doesn’t matter much.

Also see: