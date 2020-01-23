DND clears 37,000 Phoenix cases, still has 39,000 to go

The Phoenix pay fiasco, which has now been in existence for four years, continues to affect tens of thousands of federal employees

The recently released Public Service Employee Survey, completed by 182,000 federal employees, determined that no fewer than 134,000 had their wages influenced by Phoenix.

And the problems persist, despite the federal government’s claims that it is trying to solve the problems.

The massive survey last year studied civil servants on a wide range of topics, including job satisfaction, management, harassment, discrimination, stress and wage problems. Only a quarter (25 percent) of officials reported that they had no problems with the Phoenix payment system; another 32 percent said they were affected to a limited extent.

A significant majority (59 percent) of those affected said they had experienced a new Phoenix-related problem last year. An almost equal number (56 percent) said they still had unresolved wage problems.

The Ministry of National Defense says it is making “observable progress” with Phoenix with payment problems.

In April 2018, the DND had 76,000 such cases. DND spokesperson Dan Le Bouthillier said that 37,000 of them have been resolved.

“As things stand now, there are currently around 39,000 active wage cases,” he said. These cases concern 13,322 active employees and 6,772 former employees, he added.

Le Bouthillier said that the DND also continues to make emergency salaries available to employees who need them.

“We will continue to work with PSPC in the future if we analyze and prioritize Phoenix cases and escalate the most critical cases for action,” he added.

Estimates suggest that it costs $ 2.6 billion to fix the Phoenix system – the end product of a series of management errors. In a report from 2018, former auditor general Michael Ferguson said that a small management team within Public Services and Procurement Canada had not sought independent advice on the Phoenix system, had paid little attention to end-user concerns, ignored the mounting risks, the most important software functions discarded the system when faced with escalating costs and could not test the system as a whole.

The federal government has entered into agreements on a Phoenix compensation package with trade unions representing 146,000 current and former officials. It offers them five days of paid leave in the next four years, or the salary equivalent.

PSAC, however, rejected that proposal as too small and too unjust because it offers more rewards to higher-paid employees.

(With files from Andrew Duffy)