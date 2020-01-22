DNC targets Wisconsin and 5 other states for accelerated ground play in 2020

CLOSE

The president of the National Democratic Committee, Tom Perez. (Photo: Bill Glauber)

After failing to keep their eyes on the Wisconsin Prize in 2016, the Democrats are stepping up efforts to organize efforts to win the state in the 2020 presidential election.

On Wednesday, the National Democratic Committee unveiled what it called its 2020 battlefield buildup, adding more resources to six states, including Wisconsin.

The other states are Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. States are expected to determine the outcome of the race in November between the possible Democratic candidate and President Donald Trump.

The Democrats will nominate their presidential candidate at their convention in Milwaukee from July 13 to 16.

The Democrats said they would launch a multi-million dollar effort to hire staff and open additional offices in the target states, but did not provide specific financial figures.

The party said it would seek to “double the number of field field organizers in the states”, and also fund “field data personnel” to more effectively reach voters.

“We firmly believe that to win Wisconsin and the other battlefield states we cannot choose between mobilization or persuasion,” said David Bergstein, a Democratic spokesperson. “We think we need to work to increase the voter turnout from the Democratic base in places like Milwaukee as well as to reach convincing or more sporadic voters who are discouraged by Trump’s broken promises.

“You will see organizers and a presence in every part of the state,” he said.

Democrats will try to use the Spring State Supreme Court race as a key organizing event to deploy its infrastructure. Republicans should do the same.

DNC President Tom Perez was in Wisconsin last week to announce the Party Organizing Party’s program to train and possibly employ students to engage in political organization. This program will join the latest initiative, allowing Democrats to fulfill certain organizational roles.

In a statement Wednesday, Perez said, “We are not taking anything for granted as we work to make Trump a president with a single mandate and win elections in 2020”.

The Republicans seem confident with their operation in Wisconsin where they have engaged in extensive training of local activists.

“While the Democrats are broke and can’t now find Wisconsin on a map, we’ve been on the ground since the 2016 cycle,” said Trump Victory spokesperson Anna Kelly. “We are looking forward to winning again in 2020.”

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/01/22/dnc-targets-wisconsin-5-other-states-ramped-up-2020-ground- game / 4542677002 /