DNC President Tom Perez Prepares for Tight Presidential Race in Wisconsin

The president of the National Democratic Committee, Tom Perez, addresses students at an event organized by the Organizing Corps 2020 in Madison. (Photo: Bill Glauber / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

MADISON – The chairman of the National Democratic Committee, Tom Perez, was not surprised by this week’s Marquette University Law School poll which showed a tight presidential race in Wisconsin.

“News flash: It’s close in Wisconsin,” Perez said Thursday. “And people, I can write the story for October of this year. News flash: It’ll be close in Wisconsin.”

Perez was in Madison to speak with students at a training camp for political organizers in the field, before traveling to Milwaukee for a discussion on health care.

He was also to verify preparations for the 2020 National Democratic Convention in Milwaukee.

“The convention will follow the NBA finals,” said Perez, referring to the dreams of a hot start and the Milwaukee Bucks championships.

Perez expressed confidence in the evolution of the convention. He said the local hospitality committee had raised $ 25 million by the end of last year and the advance allocation of hotel rooms to delegates.

“The city is hungry,” he said. “The city is motivated. Communities have come together. I have spoken to business Republicans who strongly support this effort because they see it as an opportunity to tell the remarkable story of Milwaukee. And they believe, and I agree that Milwaukee is a wonderful place and not enough people know it. “

Perez has family ties to Wisconsin. His wife is from Wauwatosa, they married Milwaukee, and one of their daughters attends the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

But make no mistake: bringing the convention to Wisconsin is a political game for Democrats. In 2016, President Donald Trump won the state on the way to the White House.

Democratic fortunes improved in 2018 when Governor Tony Evers ousted Scott Walker and led a sweep of statewide offices across the party. Perez is eager to continue its momentum in 2020.

Democrats and their allies spend millions of dollars on a program called Organizing Corps, in which they recruit, pay and train youth to work on the 2020 campaign. Wisconsin is one of the eight key states for Democrats targeted by the program.

“All politics are personal,” Perez told the students. “All politics is about building relationships with people. All politics are about building long-term relationships.”

Perez said “that old wisdom that says you win Milwaukee, Madison and you stand in Brown County and that’s all you have to do to win, that wisdom is bad. It’s not just a wrong electoral strategy is a bad organizational strategy, like a philosophical construction. “

He said that during the 2018 race, the Democrats sought to compete in all regions of the state and will have to do so again in 2020, including in the north in a district formerly owned by the U.S. representative to the Sean Duffy retreat. Perez called Duffy “that stupid congressman who is now a former congressman.”

He also said the Democrats could take over the state Senate, now owned by Republicans, but added: “They have bypassed this state’s bejeezus. You don’t just have to win, you have to beat the spread . “

Asked if the Democrats can win the presidency in 2020 without winning in Wisconsin, Perez said: “It is more difficult to win without Wisconsin and that is why we are here”.

Trump’s re-election organization and the National Republican Committee have built a solid fundraising machine and a field strategy that includes nearly 20 full-time employees in Wisconsin and a large database of voters.

“The Democrats may not ignore Wisconsin as they did in 2016, but they still don’t focus on what matters to voters here,” said Alesha Guenther, director of communications for the Republican Party from Wisconsin.

“As they waste their energy on impeachment, President Trump continues to deliver to Wisconsin bypassing the USMCA, creating jobs and cutting taxes for hard-working families.”

