DNC chairman calls on Iowa Dems for immediate recovery

Updated: 1:30 PM EST 6 February 2020

Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, calls on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately start revising the caucus results in Iowa in 2020. On Thursday he tweeted: “Enough is enough. In the light of the difficulties encountered in implementing the Delegation Selection Plan and to ensure public confidence in the results, I call on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately start a recanvass. “Three days after the caucus, the results are incomplete and are plagued by well-documented problems. The Iowa Democratic Party said that an app created to compile and report the caucus results was defective due to a “coding problem,” causing a delay in the account. The party says that the underlying data is “good” and that there are no signs of hacking or other break-ins. The app, developed by software developer Shadow, only reported partial data when the office chairs sent the information to the party’s head office.

