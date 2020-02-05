DNC chairman calls for “recanvass” of Iowa results after delays

WASHINGTON – The chairman of the Democratic National Committee on Thursday called for a “reconsideration” of the results of the Iowa caucuses, saying that it was necessary to “ensure public confidence” after three days of technical problems and delays .

“Enough is enough,” party leader Tom Perez wrote on Twitter.

Following the release of the results of the Iowa Democratic Party at the end of Thursday evening, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg leads Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders counted by two state representatives from the 2,152. That is a margin of 0.09 percentage points. Both candidates have declared themselves the victors.

However, there are indications that the party did not accurately reflect some of its results, including the results released at the end of Thursday that the party reported as complete.

The Associated Press cannot identify a winner.

The state party apologized for technical failures with an app that delayed reporting the results of Monday’s caucuses and spent the week trying to verify the results. However, it was unclear whether the party intended to follow the national leader’s guideline to reassess those results, a process that would likely require state officials to evaluate caucus math spreadsheets that are at more than 1,600 caucus sites completed to ensure that the calculations were performed correctly and corresponded to the reported results.

Iowa president Troy Price suggested in a statement Thursday that he would only pursue a recanvass if a campaign asked for it.

The caucus crisis was a shameful turn after having promoted Iowa for months as an opportunity for Democrats to find some clarity in a shattered 2020 field. Instead, after a build-up with seven debates, nearly $ 1 billion nationwide and a year of political jockey, the caucus day ended without a winner and with no official results.

Campers campaigned in New Hampshire and called the management of the Iowa Democratic Party a “messed up” that was “extremely unfair” to the candidates and their supporters.

“We have had enough of Iowa,” he said later Thursday in a CNN town hall. “I think we should move to New Hampshire.”

Iowa marked the first game in a primary season that covers all 50 states and different US territories and ends at the party’s national convention in July.

As first reported by the New York Times, countless areas reported results that contained errors or did not conform to party rules. For example, the AP confirmed that dozens of districts reported more definitive reconciliation votes than first reconciliation votes, which is not possible under party rules. In other areas, viable candidates lost the votes from the first reconciliation overview to the final, which is also not in line with party rules.

Some districts made apparent mistakes in awarding state equivalents to candidates. A handful of districts received more equivalents from state representatives than they had. A few others have not awarded all their prizes.

The problem started with an app that the Iowa Democratic Party used to chart the results of the competition. The app was rolled out shortly before caucusing began and did not undergo rigorous testing.

The problems were exacerbated when telephone lines for reporting the results got stuck, with many callers being put on hold for hours to report the results. Party officials said the backlog was exacerbated by calls from people across the country who had access to the number and seemed to intend to disrupt the process.

“There was a moment in the night when it became clear:” Oh, the phone number is just available for the entire country, “said Auditor Rob Sand, Iowa, who answered the calls for the party.” It was a pretty big problem. “

President Donald Trump enjoyed the democratic unrest.

“The Democrats, they can’t count a number of simple votes and yet they want to take over your health care system,” Trump said at a White House event on Thursday to celebrate his acquittal. “Think about that – no, think about that.”

The chaos surrounding the reporting breakdown no doubt seems to mitigate the impact of the Iowa election, which usually rewards the winners with a wave of speed on the way to subsequent primary competitions. But without mentioning a winner, Democrats have quickly shifted their focus to New Hampshire, which holds the next voting competition on Tuesday.

Buttigieg and Sanders are from the Iowa caucuses with most of the party’s national convention, regardless of which ultimately wins the competition. They have each won at least 11 national delegates, with a handful of delegates to be awarded, according to the number of AP delegates. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has won at least five delegates, while former Vice President Joe Biden has won at least two and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar at least one.

Iowa will award 41 promised delegates to the Democratic National Convention this summer. There are 11 Members still to be awarded, as the State Party sorts the final results of the caucuses.

Candidates must win a majority of the promised delegates for the party’s national convention to win the Democratic nomination for president at the first vote. This year, that is 1,191 promised delegates.

The two leaders of Iowa, Buttigieg and Sanders, are separated by an age of 40 and conflicting ideology.

Sanders, a 78-year-old self-described democratic socialist, has been a progressive powerhouse for decades. Buttigieg, a 38-year-old former municipal officer, represents the more moderate wing of the Democratic Party. Buttigieg is also the first openly gay candidate to earn Presidential Primary Delegates.

Sanders narrowly lost the Iowa caucuses to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and urged the party to make changes to the process this year, including the release of three different sets of results: a count of candidate support at the start of the caucuses, their level of support thereafter supporting candidates with less than 15% had to make a second choice and the number of delegates’ equivalents that each candidate receives. The AP determines a winner based on state representatives.

Given the tight race, former DNC chairman Donna Brazile said that the party “should get this right” so that the final candidate is not burdened with questions about legitimacy.

“It’s a combination of shame and not being prepared for the different accidents that can happen when you try to do something new and different,” she said.

Party activist John Deeth, who organized the caucuses in Johnson’s most democratic district, said he welcomed a recanvass and would help if necessary.

“It makes sense to take a good look at everything and get it right,” he said.

Deeth said he believed the assessment would detect some data entry errors, as well as some math and rounding errors in the way delegates were assigned to each district. Volunteers running the site did their best, he said, but probably made some minor mistakes.

Peoples reported from New York. Associated Press writers Ryan J. Foley in Iowa City, Iowa, Will Weissert in Manchester, N.H., Bill Barrow in Atlanta, and Stephen Ohlemacher and Emily Swanson in Washington have contributed to this report.

This story has been corrected to show that the state auditor of Iowa is called Rob Sand, not Rob Sands.