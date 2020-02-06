DNC Chairman calls for a Recanvass in Iowa

By Dan Merica and Jeff Zeleny, CNN

(CNN) – National Democratic Committee chairman Tom Perez called on Thursday for a review of all results in Iowa as the State Democratic Party continues to struggle to review Monday night assembly data.

The move is an important step and raises further questions about how long the results of the major Iowa caucuses are pending. A Recanvass would compare all numbers issued by the State party to the results recorded at caucus sites.

“Enough is enough,” tweeted Perez. “Given the problems encountered in implementing the delegate selection plan and to ensure public confidence in the results, I urge the Iowa Democratic Party to begin a review immediately.”

In the tweet, Perez specifically raises questions about how the Iowa Democratic Party is sticking to the plan it has presented to the national party. This plan determined how the State party would allocate the delegates.

Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont senator Bernie Sanders were involved in a close battle for first place in Iowa on Thursday. Buttigieg was 0.1% ahead of Sanders, followed by former Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

The Iowa Democratic Party had received no advance warning that DNC ​​leader Tom Perez was planning to request a reprint, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Unspoken in Perez’s tweet is that about a dozen DNC officials have been on the ground since the Iowa rallies, overseeing the process of verifying and tracking district data across the state.

However, the tweet is an indication of the tensions between the Iowa Democratic Party and the DNC that CNN reported yesterday.

The CNN Wire

™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.