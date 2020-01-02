DNA detectives reveal body found in Idaho cave 40 years ago outlawed Joseph Henry lacks love, killed in 1916

Loading...

In 1979, a family looking for arrowheads in an Idaho cave made a gruesome discovery: a headless torso wrapped in burlap of a man in a shallow grave. In the years that followed, explorers and law enforcement found other gruesome pieces of the puzzle: a mummified hand, an arm, and two legs.

But for 40 years, two central questions remained unanswered: who was the man and who killed him?

Thanks to DNA technology, the authorities believe they have solved half the mystery. The dead man from Buffalo Cave has been identified as Joseph Henry Loveless, a murderous bootlegger born in 1870 and probably killed in 1916.

DNA Doe investigators were able to use the genetic material from the remains to trace John Doe's family tree and find out who he was. It took more than a dozen volunteer genealogists at 2,000 hours to examine the relationships of more than 30,000 parents and find out where the man was in the cave.

"He ended up having a lot of matches from which first cousins ​​were pulled three times, which is very unusual in this type of scenario," Lee Bingham Redgrave, an Associated Press said Project forensic genealogist. "One by one, we eliminated some candidates and we kept coming back to him."

On December 13, they were able to confirm their suspicion by comparing his DNA with that of an 86-year-old man who turned out to be Loveless's grandson.

Loveless was a murder victim, but also a murderer.

Born to Mormon settlers, he was a smuggler with a chain of aliases and a knack for escaping from prison. In 1916, he was arrested for the ax murder of his wife, Agnes, the mother of their four children. He used a saw hidden in his shoes to break through prison bars and go on the run, the DNA Doe Project said. The clothes he wore when he bolted fit the description of the clothes found on the body in the cave.

A tombstone for Loveless was found in the family plot, but there were no dates of death and no remains.

Although officials have named the body, the matter is not yet closed. They still haven't found Loveless's head – and they haven't determined who killed him and threw most of him into the cave.

.