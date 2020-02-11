DNA confirms body found in October is Nash County’s mother who disappeared in 2004, family says

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Debbie Deans family tells CBS 17 that the Nash County Sheriff office confirmed in October that DNA is from the missing woman.

Deans disappeared in 2004.

The Facebook page “Fighting Crime News and Who’s Wanted” again aroused interest in the case.

Dean’s former roommate and sister-in-law Kimberly Hancock was accused of Dean’s death.

RELATED: “I know you killed her” family talks about the murdered Nash County mother who disappeared in 2004

Deans was last seen leaving her sister-in-law’s house at Wiley Road in Spring Hope. Kimberly Hancock told the researchers they were arguing and a friend picked up Deans.

Elaine Blevins, Debbie’s mother, reported that her then 29-year-old daughter was missing in April 2004.

Elaine Blevins said from the start that Rocky Mount Police did not take the matter seriously.

“I couldn’t convince them she’s missing. She wouldn’t have done it. She would have contacted her children,” said Elaine Blevins.

Elaine didn’t buy the Hancock story either, she believed she knew more than she said.

In 2005, Hancock was caught cashing in child benefit checks sent to Deans.