DMX & # 39; fresh and energetic & # 39; at the beginning it shows a post-rehabilitation period

The video contains explicit language.

DMX is back on stage!

The iconic rapper, 49, performed in Reno and Las Vegas on December 28 and 29, with his best hits for an enthusiastic crowd. He arrived at Hakkasan Nightclub in Las Vegas around 2 a.m. of 29, with a small entourage that included his fiance Desiree Lindstrom, "who was very fond of all night," a source told Page Six.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was not seen drinking, "drinking Fiji water" and smoking cigarettes. He "seemed fresh and energetic," according to one source, "posed for photos with fans, shook hands during the presentation and even stayed after he finished his presentation, dancing with [Lindstrom] in the DJ booth."

X acted for longer than was scheduled, telling the crowd "I could never play a couple of songs." He made the references of "what happens in Las Vegas" of rigor during his set, but ended with a sincere speech to the public:

“When you fall, get back up. Everyone here has been through something and you never know what God is willing to do for you, until you need me to do something for you. You never know if He will pick you up unless you fall. You will never know that He is willing to help you find the way until you get lost. "

DMX, who entered rehabilitation more recently in October, also completed a season in 2017. He has frequently addressed his struggles with addiction and substance abuse during his career.

