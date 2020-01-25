DMC thinks the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera needs a make-up (and lipstick) session

The exotic car tuner DMC has previewed a new upgrade package it is developing for Porsche’s latest 911 Carrera through a series of 3D digital renderings, which are not of the best quality.

Nicknamed Emozione GT, the program covers a multitude of visual and performance modifications to bring out the German sports car. As shown here, the exterior kit includes a custom front bumper and splitter, a set of spare black wheels, red side skirts, and a modified rear fascia that includes a pointed diffuser and a towering rear spoiler similar to the previous generation. 911 GT3 RS.

DMC has created rather wild bodykits for supercars in the past, including the Lamborghini Huracan, Aventador and McLaren 720S. Compared to these bodykits, its 911 Carrera S Emozione GT is quite sober, it’s not a bad thing.

To ensure that the performance of the 911 matches its distinct appearance, the tuner worked on upgrading the 3.0-liter six-cylinder flat twin turbocharged engine. Without specifying whether this applies to the normal Carrera S of 385 PS (380 HP) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) or to the Carrera S of 450 PS (443 HP) and 528 Nm (390 lb-ft), DMC says the new calculator increases these figures to 503 hp and 608 Nm (449 lb-ft) respectively. DMC has also designed a new exhaust system for the Carrera S which comes with four tailpipes while promising to deliver a more intoxicating note.

DMC says the extra growl will see the car reach 100 km / h (62 mph) in 4.1 seconds, but again does not specify which variant 911 this number is intended for. However, since the Carrera S reaches 100 km / h in 3.7 seconds or 3.5 seconds with the Sport Chrono package, we suspect that the time indicated from 0 to 100 km / h is wrong or that the tuner is referring at the “ordinary” 911 Carrera.

The company has yet to announce pricing details for its upgrade package, although we expected visual changes to be available for a handful of 911 models, not just the Carrera.

