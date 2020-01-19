Loading

But the world’s number two is confident that the combination of Tennis Australia’s new air quality policy and the worst bushfires that are now behind the nation will complete the first Grand Slam of the year as normal.

“I believed in Melbourne, the” city of the four seasons, “as it calls it, that changes the weather very quickly,” said Djokovic.

“It rained a lot one night and the wind cleared the sky. The last three days have been really good, fresh air, it’s like nothing happened.

“We don’t know whether it will stay that way or not. The fires will continue. We don’t hope that all players will be fine.”

Djokovic was put through its paces in Melbourne Park on Sunday

When Rauch returns to Melbourne Park, Tennis Australia has established guidelines for judging whether the playing conditions are satisfactory.

An air quality assessment, which is determined by analyzing the air pollutants in Melbourne Park, is monitored throughout the day.

If this rating is four, the game can be stopped. If the ratings are up to five, the game must be stopped.

That would create chaos at Melbourne Park – especially in the first week, when dozens of games are played every day.

Rauch clouded the Melbourne skyline and the location of the Australian Open last week.Credit:AAP

“Fortunately, they have three closed pitches with a roof. But there are still so many games, so many players. Let’s hope the worst is behind us,” said Djokovic.

In addition to the looming bush fire, Djokovic has focused on the start of his title defense, which will be held on Monday evening in the Rod Laver Arena against the German Jan-Lennard Struff.

The 32-year-old already has more Australian Open crowns than any other man in tennis history and has demonstrated his authority at the ATP Cup when he won the arena for the ninth time in a row on Ken Rosewall’s hard court against world champion Rafael Nadal ,

But it is his pursuit of Nadal – who has 19 career slams – and Roger Federer (20) who continues to drive the Serb who has 16 slams in his name.

Novak Djokovic is back in Melbourne Park looking to expand his list of Grand Slam victories at this week’s Australian Open. Credit: Getty Images

“I think first of all Roger talked about it too, Rafa too, this age is just a number. It’s not just a cliché, but it’s really something I think the three of us have in common. It is.” “Really the way we approach careers and everyday life,” said Djokovic.

“I think we have found a way, a formula to balance private and professional life, so that we are able to achieve a kind of top performance in tennis and to persist at the highest level even after many years still motivated, still mentally fresh and of course physically prepared and fit to compete against young players in the best five sets.

“They are obviously very hungry to reach the high heights and fight for the biggest trophies in sports.

“You mentioned Roger and Rafa, my kind of rivalry with them, that was one of the motives for me to continue at this age. Of course I agree.

“I have mentioned many times that during our rivalries and careers, the three of us have inspired each other to become better, to understand how we can overcome obstacles in the encounters we have against each other, or anything else that really happens our careers followed.

“Today I am more grateful to be with these two men at the same time that I was probably 10, 15 years ago (smiling).

“I think that rivalries with them made me very, very strong, very resilient and also very motivated that I am still today.”

