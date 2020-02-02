Djokovic returns for the 8th Australian Open title, 17th Slam | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Nevertheless, Djokovic improved his record in semifinals and finals in Melbourne Park to 16-0 and assured himself to return to number 1 in the ranking, replacing Rafael Nadal.

No other man in tennis history has won this hard court tournament more than six times. Only Roger Federer, with 20, and Nadal, with 19, have won more Grand Slam singles trophies for men than Djokovic.

“Great achievement. Unreal what you have been doing all these years, “said fifth-placed Thiem, who is 0-3 in the grand finale.” You and two other boys, I think you have brought men’s tennis to a whole new level. “

Both finalists talked about the devastating forest fires that killed dozens of people and millions of animals in Australia. Djokovic also mentioned the recent death of NBA star Kobe Bryant and one of his daughters in a helicopter crash.

Djokovic said to Thiem: “I am sure you will definitely get one of the Grand Slam trophies. Multiple.”

Just over six months after saving a few championship points against Federer on the way to winning a five-set Wimbledon final, Djokovic again showed that he can never be counted, coming back from two-sets-one-one for it first in a Grand Slam title competition.

It was not easy for the 32-year-old from Serbia. He lost six games in a row in one piece to Thiem, who played a similar basic game and eliminated Nadal in the quarterfinals.

Djokovic visited by a doctor and trainer in the third set and, desperate to hydrate, guzzled bottles of water and energy drink. He gave the chair referee about time violations.

“My energy dropped considerably,” Djokovic said at his press conference while sipping on an antioxidant drink instead of the champagne offered by tournament director Craig Tiley.

This was not the dominant Djokovic who made a hard to believe total of nine unforced errors during his outright triumph over Nadal in the final a year ago. Djokovic overshadowed that total in the first set only Sunday and ended with 57.

It was a physical test with many nice exchanges, with 61 points that lasted at least nine shots each.

“Very demanding,” said Thiem.

“Of course,” he said, “I just feel a lot of emptiness now.”

At two important moments, Djokovic left his usual grind-points-out script and started the attack, hurried to the net after a serve when he saw a breaking point – first, at 2-1 in the fourth set, then again at 2- 1 in the fifth.

Payed off both times.

“Not characteristic of me,” Djokovic said. “Kind of everything or nothing.”

Performing an attack while his less experienced enemy faltered, Djokovic broke 5-3 in the fourth set, aided by a sloppy volley in the net tape, a double foul and a bad forehand by Thiem.

A break early in the fifth helped Djokovic grab the silver Australian Open trophy that he also won in 2008, 2011-13, 2015-16 and 2019.

He adds that pull to his five titles from Wimbledon, three from the US Open and one from the French Open.

Thiem, a 26-year-old Austrian, has been Nadal’s number two with Roland Garros for the past two years and has once again tried to become the first man born in the 1990s to win a major singles title.

Instead, the Big Three have won 13 consecutive Slams and 56 of the last 67.

“It is unique in sports history that the three best players – by far – play in the same era,” Thiem said. “That makes it very, very difficult for other players to break through.”

The status quo was compromised in the third set, when Djokovic just watched and shook his head as a Thiem lob curled over him. Djokovic did not chase him. It was not entirely clear then what the problem was, but perhaps he knew he had to save some strength.

Heat, so often a factor in Melbourne, was no problem. The fresh, cool conditions were almost ideal in the beginning, with a light breeze and the temperature around 70 degrees (20 degrees Celsius). That fell as natural light faded and first left a violet ceiling of the sky before nightfall, accompanied by disturbingly loud squawks of a flock of seagulls perched on steel railings at the top of the arena.

Not surprisingly, given his experience and expertise, Djokovic came loose, agile and locked up. Of the first six points that lasted at least nine strokes, he won all six. Within 13 minutes he led 3-0, like a chorus of his nickname – “No! No-le! No! “said.

Undeterred, Thiem showed commendable patience, and when Djokovic’s goal and focus betrayed him, this became an intriguing match.

At 4-all in the second set, Djokovic was warned by President umpire Damien Dumusois for taking too much time for a serve. A bad drop shot was just right to set the breaking point, and Dumusois again quoted Djokovic for the 25-second clock to expire; the penalty was a mistake. A lukewarm 85 mph second serve followed, and Djokovic flubbed a forehand to give Thiem a 5-4 lead.

As Djokovic walked over to the switch, he tapped Dumusois on the left shoe, gave him a thumbs up, sat down and told him: “You made yourself famous.”

That was part of a six-game run that gave Thiem the second set – Djokovic had taken 16 in a row since the opening round – and control over the third.

Just as if it seemed that Thiem was on his way, Djokovic emerged.

“It was everyone’s game. I knew it was crucial to take a break very early in the fifth set,” Djokovic said. “I had that mental lead again, and that was enough to win it. “

___

Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press