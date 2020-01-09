Djokovic relies on the Serbian community to lead his team to the Cup semi-finals

Loading...

Djokovic said the ATP Cup lineup brought him closer to his teammates, whom he now sees as “family”.

“For us, traveling through different places in Australia is a bit like a World Cup that I have never seen before,” he said. “It’s pretty exciting, to be honest.”

Djokovic hopes that this new connection will lead his team to victory on Friday.

“We have been together for almost 10 days now and will continue. Hopefully success will follow.”

Djokovic gave the Serbian audience in Brisbane on Monday evening when the time after midnight counted on the Serbian Orthodox Christmas Day. He beat the French duo Nicolas Mahut and Édouard Roger-Vasselin together with his childhood friend Viktor Troicki to win Group E and advance Serbia to the quarter-finals.

“I think you can see it on the pitch,” said Djokovic after this game.

“I don’t need to talk too much about it. I showed my emotions because it is really important for me to play for Serbia. But it is also important to me to be on a team with my boyfriend. These guys are some of the best Friends in Serbia. ” my life.”