Djokovic reaches for the eighth Australian title

Djokovic was emotional when he received his trophy, when he heard about the loss of his friend, basketball superstar Kobe Bryant – “a mentor to me” – that spoke of the perspective that the bushfires had won that devastated the country and smoked the cities “This is a reminder to all of us that we should stick together more than ever,” said Djokovic.

Surprisingly, for the first time Djokovic managed to win a Grand Slam final from two sets to one. He had been beaten seven times before. His unbeaten (8-0) record in the final in Melbourne is comparable to Rafael Nadal’s supremacy (12-0) at Roland Garros.

Djokovic’s eighth championship here was his 17th major title, meaning the 32-year-old is within three of Roger Federer’s 20 and is in a good position to match or match his older Swiss rival and possibly Nadal (19) outperform. It turned out that although Djokovic ended up behind Nadal in 2019, he is the best player in the game today.

Gallant in defeat: Austrian Dominic Thiem reacts to his final defeat against the world No. 2. Credit: AP

The Austrian Thiem emerged victorious after the third set when his second leg and serve were superior and he seemed to have more energy and confidence than a strangely excited Djokovic, who had lost his sense of orientation in the second set at 4-all according to a controversial code -Injury for twice too much time for his serve.

During this dynamic 4-all game, Djokovic touched the chair referee’s foot after being injured a second time. This cost the Serbs a first serve – and helped Thiem break his serve for a 5: 4 lead that allowed the challenger to get the second set of 6: 4.

Annoyed and distracted, Djokovic gave the French umpire judge Damien Dumusois a sarcastic spray. “Great job, especially in the second one (timed out call). You made yourself famous. Well done. ”

Djokovic received no code violation for touching the referee’s foot as he could do under more draconian sports. But he seemed to be paying a price for fluctuating concentration and skill levels – even casual mistakes followed. His second serve slowed more than 10 kilometers an hour in the next games.

In passing: Novak Djokovic lost his temper and spoke to the referee after receiving a time warning. Credit: Getty Images

Thiem got the second and third set. Djokovic was, if not listless, visibly exhausted. After the third set, he was given medical treatment, saw the doctor and the trainer, and drank a few energy drinks.

But Thiem tightened in the fourth set. A few important shots went wrong and the Austrian was broken at 3-4 – the worst time – to open the door for Djokovic again when the deserved Serb opened the fourth set.

Thiem had conquered Nadal in a sapping quarter-finals and then Alexander Zverev. Before the final, he had used twice as much energy in the semi-finals as Djokovic and spent six hours more on the pitch than the Serb, who had a much less strenuous entry into the final against Federer.

In the end, however, it wasn’t necessarily fitness, which gave Djokovic the advantage over Thiem. Whether nerves, know-how or pure will, the difference seemed to be in your head – not for the first or probably the last time.

