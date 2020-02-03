Djokovic apologizes for touching the referee’s foot in the Aus Open final

“Of course I’m not happy that I touched the chair umpire.

“I’m sorry if I insulted him or others, but in the heat of a fight, some decisions he makes or something that happens will distract you and get you a little off balance. I was just trying Balancing myself and everything ended well for me.

“But hopefully the people in the stadium and the spectators enjoyed the fight.”

Djokovic also fought physically during the night.

“I couldn’t believe what was going on,” he said.

“I had no injuries and it was very strange to me because I did things pretty much the way I always did.

“My energy collapsed completely. Every time I threw the ball, I felt dizzy.”

After treatment by the tournament doctor, Djokovic, who also lost his nerve in the first set in the Pro-Thiem crowd, fought back with 1: 2 to win the last two sets and get his 17th major.

The win brought him two Rafael Nadal titles and three Roger Federer titles.

The 32-year-old said Federer’s record was a driving factor in the second half of his career.

“I’m not going to lie to you and say it’s not, of course it is,” he said.

Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy in the botanical garden Credit: Simon Schluter

“I understand that I am not in my twenties, so things are a little different and I have to be more precise and organized to prepare for the Grand Slam and to try to prioritize these tournaments because historically they are the most important in ours Sports.

“Federer and Nadal are obviously still at a very high level, and we have Dominic Thiem, [Alexander] Zverev, [Stefanos] Tsitsipas, [Daniil] Medvedev as leaders of the new generation and guys who challenge us three grand slam -Title.

“At some point they will win the big titles and hopefully not too early, we will make sure that it does not come too early, but of course I am thrilled to still be able to get involved in the conversation for most Grand Slam Title.

“In this phase of my career and my life, it’s the most important professionally.”

Djokovic said his team had led the celebrations on Sunday evening before his eighth Australian Open title really took off.

“I left them for a few hours while doing media. I came back and saw a lot of confusion in the locker room that my team made, but they seemed to be having fun and enjoying it,” he said.

“They didn’t drink much, I’m glad but it was too late to really go anywhere or do anything, so we just rushed back into the room and today is obviously a different feeling than last night.

“I was pretty exhausted and somehow emptied and it was difficult to understand.

“I’m just relieved today that it’s over. It’s great that I managed to get another title and end it with a successful week.”

Djokovic returned to No. 1 in the men’s individual ranking, Thiem jumped to fourth on Medvedev, while Australian Nick Kyrgios advanced six places to 20th.

Damien Ractliffe is the chief racing reporter for The Age.

