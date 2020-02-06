DJI Mavic Mini Review: the best drone for most people

Making a smaller, cheaper product that is cheaper can often lead to many compromises, but there is also a chance to make something very special (see: the Nintendo Switch Lite). DJI has done exactly that with its new Mavic Mini, which packs almost everything that is great about the company’s larger, more expensive drones in a palm-sized package.

The foldable Mavic Mini is in almost all ways more impressive than the previous effort of DJI on a small drone, the Spark. The Spark has made too many compromises in search of its diminishing form factor (and is still 50 grams heavier than the Mavic Mini and $ 100 more). To keep the weight and price low, the Mavic Mini only makes one big compromise: it cannot record 4K video. However, it can record 2.7K of video, which is good enough for most of us, especially given that it manages to do this while it only weighs half a pound (just a bit heavier than a phone).

Power on palm

The Mavic Mini is small, light and very portable. It is the perfect drone for traveling, even walking or backpacking. The exact weight when taking off is 249 grams. That is an important number in the drone world. The Federal Aviation Administration requires that all “unmanned aircraft” weighing 250 grams to 55 pounds are registered. This is a fairly painless process anyway, but the Mavic Mini is exempt.

If you plan to throw the Mavic Mini in a backpack for a long distance, make sure that the controller adds 249 grams and is about the same size as the drone. The total package comes to around £ 1, plus each case that you use.

That is impressively small for a device with sufficient battery power to stay up for about 26 minutes during my tests. Wind and temperature are factors in how long you can fly, and most of my tests were done at temperatures ranging from 35 to 60 degrees, which may be the reason I have a little less life than the 30 minutes DJI claims (lithium batteries) don’t do that like cold weather).

Still, the Mavic Mini is one of the best drone flying experiences I’ve had. It is agile and responsive. The new DJI Fly app is not as nice as what you get with the other drones of the company, but it works well enough. My only downside is that switching between flight modes – between Normal, Sport and a new one called Cinesmooth – is not a switch on the controller like with other models in the Mavic line. Instead, you have to find it in the app.

As you would expect, the Mavic Mini is so light that I do not recommend it in windy conditions. That said, it was surprisingly stable on the one windy day that I tested it. There was very little sideways movement, even with gusts of wind; which movement tended to be vertical – flurries would push it up.

My other concern about flying the Mini was the size. It can reach 1,600 feet vertically and can vary 2.5 miles from you, which is a bit tighter than the other DJI drones, but that is still far enough away to lose sight of it because it’s so small. In my opinion, sightline is the only safe way to fly. Relying on first-person-view video is a great way to lose your drone. The Mini is so small that I would look down to make a recording on my phone, and then look up again and can’t find the drone.

I also have to point out that technically you don’t need your phone to fly. You can only fly the Mavic Mini through the controller through the line of sight. I did this a few times, and losing sight in this scenario was unnerving.

Below the small frame is a 24 mm lens with a fixed f / 2.8 aperture. The CMOS image sensor is suitable for still images of 12 megapixels (unfortunately only JPEG) and video at 2.7K / 30p and 1080 / 30p. The results are impressive, especially considering the size of the package. Yes, there is still no 4K video or RAW recording, but this is a machine of compromises.

What’s missing

The Mavic Mini is small, light and relatively cheap, which means that a number of considerations have to be made with regard to functions. This is not a Mavic, certainly not a Mavic Pro, not even a Mavic Air. It uses USB-A for charging instead of, for example, the more modern and versatile USB-C. Yet you get quite a bit of cinematic and flying power.

The major drawback and the main reason why many videographers are likely to skip the Mini is the lack of 4K video. It’s not that the 2.7K video of the Mavic Mini is bad, but mixing with 4K recordings won’t work well. That means that if all the images in your project are 4K, you want your drone images to be 4K. DJI has several answers for this: the Mavic, Mavic Pro and Mavic Air.

For the rest of us, the 2.7K footage looks great and the three-axis stabilization produces much smoother results than the two-axis stabilized Spark could ever capture. There is something to be said for the old saying: you have the best camera in your pocket. That’s right even if the camera in your pocket is a drone.

The other important missing feature in the Mavic Mini are sensors for avoiding collisions front and rear. With the risk of sounding like an old man chasing children off the lawn: just a few years ago we all flew with DJI Phantoms without sensors to avoid collisions. Large, honking, not very skilled Phantoms.

Believe me, you can handle the Mavic Mini without the sensors to avoid collisions. You just have to do it the old-fashioned way: by practicing and becoming a better drone pilot. I strongly recommend starting in an empty field, far away from obstacles. As you get better, you can try harder scenarios.

But a feature that I did miss was DJI’s ActiveTrack, which lets you track a selected object. Strangely enough, if you use one of the Quickshot modes such as Circle, which circles a selected subject, you can highlight a figure and it works. But the more advanced ActiveTrack feature is nowhere to be found. That is disappointing.

Still, considering the price and size of the Mavic Mini, this is the best drone for most people. Part of what has always made me shy about using drones more often is how big and invasive they can be. I love them and have flown them professionally and for fun for years, but they are a hassle to pack, hard to carry and so loud that you are almost guaranteed to offend someone.

The Mavic Mini completely solves the first two problems. It is small enough to throw in a bag and always carry with you. It is still a little louder than I had hoped, but it is the least invasive drone I have flown. If you hold it about 50 feet high in the air, you will hardly notice it.

