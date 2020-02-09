DJ Sara Cox left heartbroken after her older brother died of heart disease over Christmas – The Sun.

RADIO DJ Sara Cox has been broken by the sudden death of her brother David.

It turned out that the 56-year-old father became a victim of heart disease shortly before Christmas.

Sara Cox is ‘broken’ about the sudden death of her older brother DavidCredit: PA: Press Association

The family of Radio 2 star Sara, 45, was devastated when David died at Whitehaven Hospital in Cumbria.

A ceremony to celebrate life was held on December 23. Photos of the 45-year-old star and David were published in a special brochure that accompanied the service.

A funeral announcement in the Bolton News newspaper read: “Linda’s beloved partner, a loving son, father, brother, uncle and dear friend for many. Sadly missing. “

David still lived in Sara’s hometown Little Lever near Bolton, Gtr Manchester, where he grew up with the star and siblings Dot and Robert.

The family raises money for the British Heart Foundation in honor of David.

A statement on the JustGiving website reads: “David died suddenly on December 6th due to an unknown underlying heart condition.

“The British Heart Foundation raises money to fund life-saving medicines and research.

“We therefore collect money in David’s memory and donate it to a good cause.”

A source said: “He died so suddenly, Sara is absolutely heartbroken. The whole family is really shaken by death. “

