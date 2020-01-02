Dixon Rotary tp presents the 16th annual crab publication – The Reporter

Loading...

It is officially the crab season, which means that the 16th annual edition of the crab feed organized by the Rotary Club of Dixon is just around the corner.

The event is scheduled for February 22 at Madden Hall on the grounds of the Dixon May Fair. A hostless bar opens at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m.

Enjoy fresh crab. Pasta, salad and bread.

There will also be raffle baskets, a silent auction and after dinner, dance with the music of The Time Bandits.

The proceeds will go to Dixon High School scholarships for students who go to a four-year, two-year university and a trade school. They will also benefit Remember-a-Vet (Wreaths Across America) and other veteran programs, school programs, local food pantries, community projects and grants, eradicating polio worldwide and much more.

Tickets cost $ 60 each and can be purchased online through Eventbrite at https: // 2020-dixon-rotary- crabfeed.eventbrite.com

For groups of eight or more, or for more information, call Janice at 707-678-5191.

Rotary is an international service organization with more than 35,000 clubs and 1.2 million members in more than 200 countries and is open to all races, cultures and creeds. Rotary members are business, professional and community leaders who provide humanitarian service, foster high ethical standards and help build goodwill and peace in the world.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Dixon, visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rotary-Club-of-Dixon-California-280186868814136/ ..