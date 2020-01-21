Divorce in 2020: NPR

Gwyneth Paltrow described her divorce with Coldplay front man Chris Martin as “conscious decoupling”. How has the way we divorced changed?

Getting a divorce is never easy.

But it is the 21st century – and mediation without judicial involvement is increasing. So the idea is that custody should be shared between both parents, and the idea that divorce as an institution isn’t just not that bad – it’s actually pretty normal.

The effects of divorce are long-term and widespread. It affects not only the central couple, but also their children, friends and large families.

New research shows that millennials are realizing that divorce – and marriage – are serious business. This has led to a divorce rate and a marriage rate, both of which are declining.

We are talking about this shift Jacqueline Newman, managing partner of the divorce law firm Berkman, Bottger, Newman & Schein, LLP; Philip N. CohenProfessor of Sociology at the University of Maryland, College Park; and Lyz Lenz, Editor and columnist of the Cedar Rapids Gazette.

