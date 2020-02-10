Diversity in advertising begins in the classroom – Adweek

In my mind’s eye I see my favorite professor: an immaculately dressed black woman with glasses and golden skin who stands for excellence. While I was attending a historic Black College (HBCU), where there are numerous black professors, many future and current marketing professionals in the United States are in dire need of contact with color scientists (only 1,470 business schools for colors have been identified recently).

In this context in particular, it is noteworthy to think about groundbreaking black educators who established themselves as respected marketing scientists and often brought discussions about race, social justice and public order issues into the ivory tower of the business academy.

Why black faculty matter

Before we highlight our “hidden characters”, let’s explain why black faculty matters.

First, a number of studies reveal the model effect in which black students make a significant profit if they have at least one black teacher. But black educators can also have a positive impact on non-black students. Since the Black Business Faculty promotes the success of black students, these graduates are better prepared to join companies and ultimately promote inclusive and thoughtful marketing.

In advertising, the downstream effects of the black faculty include a more diverse talent behind and in front of the camera as well as less objectionable and / or exploitative ad versions. Ultimately, black consumers are at the forefront of culture, and while Google has cleverly demonstrated its appreciation for Grammy advertising, most companies still have a lot to learn.

Hidden numbers of marketing

Now let’s examine a brief and completely incomplete story of pioneering black marketing scientists.

After completing his military service, Thaddeus Spratlen received his doctorate in Dr. In 1962 and later, he became the first African American professor at the University of Washington Business School. Spratlen is a productive researcher who has dealt with, among other things, harmful product advertising and urban corporate development. Jerome Williams, director of the research center and respected professor and chairman of the board at Rutgers University, was an early pioneer in multicultural marketing and market discrimination studies. He recently examined black banking (and life).

In consumer decision making, we turn to William Qualls, professor emeritus at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, where he became the first African American professor at the business school.

Of course, we cannot overlook the magic of black girls brought to the marketing academy by several torchbeared academics.

Unfortunately, in 2019 we lost the legendary Geraldine Henderson, who was a professor and multicultural marketing researcher at leading universities, most recently at Loyola University Chicago. She is known for her student mentoring and social justice perspective.

American university marketing professor Sonya Grier continues to promote science and society by combining social marketing and consumer health research with politics, including her work at the Federal Trade Commission. Judy Davis, professor of advertising in Eastern Michigan, focuses on black consumers and advertising and heralds the pioneering black women of Madison Avenue in her book Pioneering African-American Women in the Advertising Business: Biographies of MAD Black Women.

In addition to their marketing skills and academic acumen, black professors bring themselves and their experience into the classroom. Their mere presence can change students’ perceptions, open new dialogues, and confirm to black students that they belong too.

When students from different backgrounds know more about and become aware of race representation and related practices, they begin their marketing careers with an appreciation for diversity and inclusion. Finally, the marketing communications they produce can affect consumer behavior (especially among underrepresented consumers), which translates into engagement and sales.

Who’s next?

While the number of professors for black economy is growing far too slowly, we are not “rare creatures”. Project, a nonprofit that focuses on expanding diversity in the workplace by increasing the diversity of business school faculties that promote, promote, support, and improve the preparation of tomorrow’s leaders. The Ph.D. Project participants are more likely to complete their doctorate and many have taken on administrative tasks, including college presidents.

In addition, I became acquainted with many of these hidden characters through the Race in the Marketplace (RIM) network, an international transdisciplinary research network dedicated to the production of knowledge about historical, contemporary and future interactions of races in the market through science and practice.

These efforts, coupled with the daily presence and support from the black faculties, will continue to bring positive changes. Ultimately, as a faculty, we can be optimistic that our work will promote real inclusion for marketing both at work (different practitioners and managers) and at work (culturally competent media and marketing practices).