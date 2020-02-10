Ditto for Apple TV Update adds digital signage mode with free templates, more

Ditto for Apple TV offers robust functions such as simultaneous screen mirroring of up to four devices. Ditto is now getting an update that customers can use for digital signage and that includes free templates.

Ditto developer Squirrels LLC announced the news in a press release today:

“We redefined Ditto without sacrificing what made it great,” said Andrew Gould, CEO and co-founder of Squirrels. “We gave people the opportunity to use all of their displays at any time. Ditto used to be used only for mirroring. Now Ditto is also active when you are not presenting. The transition from displaying digital signage to on-screen mirroring is seamless and intuitive to maintain the simplicity that people love about Ditto. “

With the update, Ditto users can upload PNG, JPEG, GIF and MP4 files and use free, customizable digital signage templates.

“We wanted everyone to have access to fascinating, visually appealing digital signages,” said Gould. “That’s why we created templates. You don’t need a graphic designer to create something that looks good. We will continue to expand the current selection of templates to give users more options.”

Along with this new change, Squirrels highlighted that Apple TV with Ditto can be used to display emergency warnings.

Administrators can create and deploy custom alerts or integrate with the Common Alert Protocol (CAP), an international standard for sending public alerts and warnings, to automatically distribute emergency notifications to all of their displays.

