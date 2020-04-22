Disturbing facts about Ivan Only terrible Russians know

In 1547, Ivan IV Vasilyevich became Russia’s first tsar. During his reign, he had killed and tortured thousands of people in Russia by cruel and malicious methods, gaining the name Ivan the Terrible. Read below to find out the most annoying facts about Ivan IV.

He had a miserable childhood

Most of the time, people with a miserable childhood suffer from long-term neglect and abuse. Sometimes a troubled childhood can even be a factor in becoming a monster.

Ivan the Terrible’s childhood in Russia was less happy, despite the fact that he first appeared at the age of three when his father died. He was too young to rule in his father’s place at the time, so other people made the decision while Ivan was neglected. He was often forgotten and hungry. It is reasonable to assume that his childhood was mostly empty of feelings of love and security.

He was paranoid and prone to anger

The only thing that made Ivan famous was his paranoia. He always believed that people conspired against him, even when there was no evidence to suggest it. He also did not need evidence to accuse and punish people, often torturing and killing his subjects based on his bowel movements, despite specific evidence.

In addition to paranoia, Ivan was also prone to anger. One of the most notorious incidents that contributed to his reputation as a bad governor concerned his son and daughter-in-law. She is said to have beaten his pregnant bride for not dressing modestly, causing her child to be expelled. This then led to a quarrel with his son, during which Ivan became so angry that he hit his son over the head and killed him.

His violent guards instilled fear in his people

A particularly frightening fact about Ivan’s rule was that he was in control of the oprichniki guards. In a way, these guards were similar to the martial arts fighter who appeared on the popular HBO Game of Thrones show, as they wore robes of religious monks and even wore their own symbol with the head of a broom dog.

Oprichniki’s guards were notorious for their attack on the town of Novgorod, which resulted in one of the most notorious massacres in Russian history. Held in 1570, the massacre is described as extremely violent and brutal. Oprichniki was attacked after Ivan was convinced that the leaders of the city of Novgorod were conspiring with the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth. The governor attended an ecclesiastical service, while his army trapped the residents of Novgorod in the city and robbed and attacked the clergy in churches on the outskirts.

Eventually, the townspeople were killed by their commitment and thrown into the icy Volkhov River. Others were tortured until they confessed to crimes they did not commit and were then dragged through the city by sleighs before finally falling into the river. Ivan was notorious for his harsh methods of torture, which often included fire. Many families who were not killed were expelled from the city and eventually died of cold, starvation and disease.

He had up to eight wives

Ivan is believed to have had eight wives during his lifetime, and surprisingly, none of them ever lived happily ever after. His first wife, Anastasia Romanovna – the woman he usually thought was the only wife Ivan really loved – died 13 years after his marriage. Four of their six children also died in childhood or early childhood.

His second wife, Maria Temyukovna, gave birth to a son who died before he died of possible poisoning. His third wife, Marfa Vasilevna Sobakina, died a few days after their marriage, while his fourth, Anna Alexeifna Koltovsky, was barren and was sent to live in a monastery. Ivan also sent his fifth wife, Anna Vasiltskova, to a monastery and probably killed her. His next wife was Queen Melendeva, although some sources say she was a jerk. She is believed to have cheated on Ivan and was forced to watch her lover executed before being sent to a convent.

His seventh wife is believed to have been Maria Dolgorukaya, who was caught in the act of infidelity and drowned, although some historians believe the two were never married. Ivan’s last wife, Maria Nagaya, survived Ivan, but was expelled from the palace after she died.

