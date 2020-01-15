On Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at about 8:56 PM, a member of the Northumberland Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) made a traffic stop in the city of Colborne. After a conversation with the driver, the officer suspected that the driver had drunk alcohol. The officer carried out a roadside test and the driver registered a malfunction.

Following the investigation, the accused Patricia REDDOM (49 years old) was accused of the following violations:

Operation while disturbed – concentration of blood alcohol (80 plus) in violation of the Penal Code of Canada

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code in violation of the Criminal Code of Canada

Driving under suspension in violation of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario

Driving motor vehicle with open container with drink in violation of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario

The suspect has been released and is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cobourg on March 11, 2020.

SUBMITTED BY NORTHUMBERLAND OPP

